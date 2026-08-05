Tarte Capital Grows Its Portfolio With Two Category-Defining Companies

Palm Beach, FL, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 25 years, Tarte Capital has invested in founder-run companies operating in niche, relationship-driven industries who need operational support to expand their market footprint. As the firm enters a new chapter of growth, its latest portfolio companies are hitting their stride.

The Investment Lens

Amongst the select companies in the Tarte Capital portfolio, they all have developed proven track records in the areas of quality and customer service. These companies are often run by teams with real culture and craft, but require additional operational infrastructure or financial resources to scale.

The Portfolio in Motion

That thesis is playing out in real time across two current investments. TPD Design House, a full-service creative agency headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, joined the Tarte Family Office earlier this year following a Chapter 11 court-approved sale. The agency specializes in luxury event design and production, brand visual identity, bespoke invitation suites, gifting and web design and development. TPD's clients span Fortune 500 companies, media moguls, sought-after event planners and the private individuals they serve. With the backing of the Tarte Capital, TPD will be expanding its team and creative capabilities, including new investments in state of the art production equipment. These investments will allow TPD to continue to serve even the most creative ambitions of their legacy clients.

"TPD Design House spent 26 years delivering the highest standard in service as a best-in-class design partner to the biggest names in the event industry. TPD is now better positioned to serve its distinguished clientele for many years to come and set new, historic examples of craftsmanship and design in a rapidly growing industry of luxury events." — Evan Tarte, CFO

Concurrent with the TPD investment, Tarte Family Office portfolio company Genergy - a premier utilities infrastructure management firm serving blue-chip property owners across the greater New York City area and South Florida, and part of the portfolio since 2025 - this week announced its own acquisition of Utility Research Associates (URA), one of the Northeast’s most respected providers of utility billing, utility data management, and sub-metering services.

The acquisition combines URA's trusted client relationships with Genergy's engineering and technology platform, expanding Genergy's utility data services and giving URA's clients access to a broader range of engineering, infrastructure management, compliance, energy procurement, and technology solutions.

“Dario Gristina and the Genergy team have built something exceptional, and this acquisition is exactly the kind of growth we set out to support when we partnered with Genergy last year. Bringing URA's relationships together with Genergy's engineering and technology platform means more accurate, timely service for clients, and additional insights to allow clients to increase their recoveries and reduce wasted utility spending.” — Evan Tarte, CFO

Since 2001, the Tarte Family Office has acquired or been part of acquisition groups that have purchased over 20 companies across industries - exiting those businesses for a combined value exceeding $750 million. The firm's current portfolio spans design and branding, luxury events, and energy and utility technology, with TPD Design House and Genergy representing its newest and most active investments.

Evan Tarte will continue to steward growth across the portfolio through strategic acquisitions, technology investments, and operational expansion - deepening the firm's expertise across technology and data, energy, hospitality, and experiential marketing.

“Companies like TPD and Genergy built real, durable value long before we were involved - our job is to make sure the financial and operational foundation underneath them is as strong as the work they’re known for.” — Evan Tarte, CFO

About the Tarte Family Office

The Tarte Family Office is the private investment vehicle of Scott Tarte, a Philadelphia-area entrepreneur with more than three decades of experience acquiring, building, and selling companies. Since 2001, the Tarte Family Office has acquired or co-acquired more than 20 companies across industries including travel services, experiential marketing, hospitality, and energy, exiting those businesses for a combined value in excess of $750 million. tartecapital.com

About TPD Design House

TPD Design House is a full-service creative agency with nearly three decades of experience delivering elevated design solutions for the world’s most discerning brands and clients. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the agency specializes in luxury event design and production, brand visual identity, bespoke invitation suites, gifting experiences, influencer packaging, and web design and development. tpddesignhouse.com

About Genergy

Genergy is a premier utilities infrastructure management firm specializing in advanced electrical submetering, real-time monitoring, and utility billing services, helping blue-chip property managers recover utility costs, ensure regulatory compliance, and meet sustainability goals. Genergy's primary operations are in the greater New York City area and South Florida. genergy.com

Press Inquiries

Evan Tarte

evant [at] genergy.com

484-222-1112

https://tartecapital.com/

120 Sunset Avenue

Palm Beach, Florida 33480