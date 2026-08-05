G Squared Announces Final Close of $2.3B G Squared VII, Its Largest Flagship Fund

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Squared, a global venture capital firm specializing in the private secondary market, today announced the final close of G Squared VII, its seventh flagship fund and largest to date, with $2.3B in capital commitments.

G Squared VII will invest across direct secondary transactions, company-led tender offers, bespoke structured investments, and select primary financings in leading growth-stage technology companies. The fund extends a strategy G Squared has pursued since its founding in 2011: providing institutional capital and disciplined liquidity throughout the increasingly long period between a company’s early financing rounds and an eventual public offering or other exit.

The close comes as private secondaries have moved from the margins of venture capital to the center of how the market functions. The global secondary market reached $240 billion in transaction volume in 2025, up 48% from the prior year and the largest annual total on record, according to Jefferies. At the same time, company-led tenders have become an increasingly standard tool for managing employee liquidity, shareholder duration, and the growing complexity of private-company ownership. What G Squared anticipated at its founding is now becoming broadly visible: as more value is created before an IPO, liquidity can no longer wait for one.

G Squared was founded in anticipation of that shift. Over the past fifteen years, the firm has built a dedicated institutional platform for investing in companies that have reached meaningful scale while still private, grounded in direct company relationships and the ability to structure liquidity around the needs of the business. G Squared VII represents the largest expression to date of that original strategy.

“The private-company lifecycle has been fundamentally rewritten,” said Larry Aschebrook, Founder & Managing Partner of G Squared. “Companies now create extraordinary value, build global businesses, and support increasingly complex shareholder bases long before they enter the public markets. G Squared was founded fifteen years ago based on the conviction that this evolution would require an entirely new institutional market for capital and liquidity. That market is now taking shape at extraordinary scale. G Squared VII gives us the capacity to continue serving as a long-term capital partner to exceptional companies while providing the disciplined liquidity that keeps founders, employees, and investors aligned through the next stage of growth.”

G Squared’s approach combines direct access to company-level information, deep fundamental research, transaction structuring, and relationships developed across multiple market cycles. The firm has built the institutional infrastructure required to execute complex private-market transactions at scale and to hold meaningful, concentrated positions in the companies it backs.

Earlier this year, G Squared entered a strategic alliance with Nasdaq Private Market that combines the firm’s dedicated secondary capital with NPM’s execution platform to help private companies design and deliver company-led liquidity programs. The relationship is intended to facilitate and fund company-driven secondary liquidity events.

“The opportunity set has never been broader or more compelling,” said Spencer McLeod, Partner & Head of Research at G Squared. “Some of the most consequential companies of this generation are reaching extraordinary scale before the public markets ever see them. That creates opportunity across sectors, stages, and transaction types, but it also means that access alone is not an investment strategy. The advantage lies in information, selectivity, and the ability to distinguish durable value creation from the noise surrounding the market. G Squared VII allows us to pursue that opportunity with the patience, rigor, and conviction it deserves.”

With G Squared VII, the firm will continue to pursue concentrated investments in category-defining technology companies while expanding its capacity to support company-led liquidity programs and complex direct secondary transactions globally.

About G Squared

G Squared is a global venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth-stage technology companies and the private secondary market. Founded in 2011, the firm provides capital across company-led tender offers, direct secondary transactions, bespoke structured investments, and select primary financings. G Squared works directly with companies and their shareholders to support growth, provide disciplined liquidity, and create long-term alignment throughout the private-company lifecycle.

For more information about G Squared and its portfolio, visit www.gsquared.com.

Contacts

Media

Mollie Gonzalez

The Bulleit Group

gsquared@bulleitgroup.com



Investor Relations

Antonia Korduba

G Squared

ir@gsquared.com