HotelPlanner Tennis Tour Announces Partnership with Tecnifibre to Support Player Development

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner Tennis Tour, a leading developmental circuit for professional tennis players, today announced a new partnership with Tecnifibre, the French racquet and string manufacturer renowned for its presence on the ATP and WTA Tours. Tecnifibre will support the HotelPlanner Tennis Tour, to enable emerging players to reach the next level in professional tennis.

Tecnifibre will support the HotelPlanner Tennis Tour with tournament balls and Lacoste apparel as the US distributor of Lacoste Sport Performance Products. Players will also have access to sponsorship opportunities as well as Tecnifibre’s premium rackets, strings, bags, and accessories. The partnership reflects a shared commitment between the two organizations to bridge the gap for players to make it as a professional tennis player.

“This partnership with Tecnifibre represents exactly the kind of support our players need at this stage of their careers,” said James Cox, Director of the HotelPlanner Tennis Tour. “The path to the top of professional tennis is demanding, and support like this can be the difference between a player continuing their journey or having to step away. We're grateful for Tecnifibre's investment in our athletes.”

“Tecnifibre has always believed in supporting players at every level of the game, not just those who have already made it to the top,” said a spokesperson for Tecnifibre. “By partnering with the HotelPlanner Tennis Tour, we hope to give promising players the tools and support they need to focus on their development and take the next step in their careers.”

Partnership Details

Under the partnership, all players who reach the round of 32 at a HotelPlanner Tennis Tour event will gain access to discounts on Tecnifibre products. Additionally, the top five players in the year-end HotelPlanner Tennis Tour leaderboard race will be eligible to receive sponsorship opportunities with Tecnifibre.

About HotelPlanner Tennis Tour

The HotelPlanner Tennis Tour is a developmental professional tennis circuit dedicated to providing competitive playing opportunities for rising players. The Tour partners with hospitality, equipment, and sponsorship brands to expand access and support for athletes working toward careers on the international stage.

About Tecnifibre

Founded in 1979, Tecnifibre is a premium French racquet sports brand specializing in tennis, squash, pickleball and padel equipment. Known for its high-performance racquets, strings, balls, bags, and accessories, Tecnifibre partners with some of the world’s top athletes, from juniors to grand slam champions. Tecnifibre’s mission is to unlock every player's potential — “We Are The Player’s Company”.

Media Contact:

Tim Gunstone

HotelPlanner Tennis Tour

Tim.gunstone@hotelplanner.com