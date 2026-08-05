Boston Globe Media Taps Freestar to Manage Programmatic Advertising Monetization Across The Boston Globe, Boston.com, and Boston Magazine

PHOENIX, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar, the leading publisher services and monetization partner for the world's most trusted digital media brands, has been selected by Boston Globe Media to fully manage programmatic advertising monetization across three of New England's most-read digital properties: The Boston Globe, Boston.com, and Boston magazine. The partnership supports Boston Globe Media's commitment to running a sustainable business built for and around its readers, helping it stay focused on its core strengths.

Boston Globe Media has built one of the nation’s most successful media platforms, anchored in the largest digital subscriber base of any metro news organization in America. The new partnership with Freestar is designed to grow advertising revenue to support the platform’s high-quality reader experience across its digital properties.

"We wanted a partner that could work side by side with our team and bring extensive monetization expertise to the unique pressures digital publishers face today," said Angus Macaulay, Chief Commercial Officer of Boston Globe Media. "With Freestar, we found a proven partner with deep news experience. Knowing that our ad revenue is in capable hands allows us to keep our attention on our subscription businesses, our audience, and the community-focused journalism our readers depend on."

As a fully managed Freestar customer, Boston Globe Media gains access to proprietary ad technology, premium demand, and a dedicated support team with extensive news expertise, supporting the organization's focus on newsgathering, audience growth, and community building. The result: a fast site experience, thoughtful and relevant advertising that protects the quality of the reader experience, and a premium revenue stream that grows alongside its subscription business.

"The Globe is focused on what matters most in news publishing: readers, subscribers, and community," said John Illaqua, Executive Vice President of Growth and Publisher Development at Freestar. "Balancing subscription growth with advertising performance is one of the biggest challenges in publishing, and it's exactly where we do our best work. Freestar is committed to providing a premium revenue stream while making sure Globe readers get the high-quality experience they've grown to expect."

To learn more about how Freestar supports publishers, visit www.Freestar.com.

About Freestar

Freestar is a leading publisher services and monetization partner to many of the world’s most trusted digital media brands. Through pubOS — the Publisher Operating System - Freestar combines enterprise-grade technology, an integrated partner marketplace, and white-glove service to help digital publishers maximize revenue and navigate the AI Age.

Over the past decade, Freestar has driven over $1 billion in revenue for publishers. It manages more premium Jounce Media Bellwether publishers than any other publisher services partner. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, it has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States on the annual Inc. 5000 list for seven consecutive years, most notably earning the number one spot in 2019. Additional honors include AdWeek’s AI Tool of the Year and the Titan Business Awards Customer Service Team of the Year. Learn more at www.freestar.com.