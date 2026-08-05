Volaris Reports July 2026 Traffic Results: Load Factor of 88%

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its July 2026 preliminary traffic results.

In July, Volaris’ ASM capacity increased 14.4%, while RPMs for the month grew 18.5%. Mexican domestic RPMs rose 16.0%, while international RPMs increased 22.4%. Consolidated load factor increased by 3.0 percentage points year-over-year to 87.9%. During the month, Volaris transported 3.3 million passengers.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris’ President and CEO, said: “July’s strong performance validates our decision to grow capacity to capture peak summer demand, delivering the economics we anticipated for the month. Load factors were robust in the month, reflecting healthy demand across both international and domestic markets as we continue to deploy capacity in a disciplined manner across our markets. As we transition out of the peak summer travel season, we will trim capacity growth going into the fall in an effort to match our supply of seats to current demand patterns.”

July 2026 July 2025 Variance YTD July

2026 YTD July

2025 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)

Domestic 1,916

1,651

16.0%

10,895

10,812

0.8%

International 1,278

1,044

22.4%

7,579

6,667

13.7%

Total 3,194

2,695

18.5%

18,474

17,479

5.7%

ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)

Domestic 2,130

1,832

16.2%

12,239

12,226

0.1%

International 1,505

1,345

11.9%

9,394

8,573

9.6%

Total 3,634

3,177

14.4%

21,633

20,799

4.0%

Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs)

Domestic 90.0%

90.1%

(0.2) pp 89.0%

88.4%

0.6 pp International 84.9%

77.7%

7.3 pp 80.7%

77.8%

2.9 pp Total 87.9%

84.9%

3.0 pp 85.4%

84.0%

1.4 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)

Domestic 2,444

2,036

20.0%

13,916

13,119

6.1%

International 867

729

19.0%

5,209

4,594

13.4%

Total 3,311

2,764

19.8%

19,125

17,713

8.0%



The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period performance or its year-over-year comparison will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

Investor Relations Contact

Liliana Juárez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact

Ricardo Flores / rflores@gcya.net

About Volaris

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 244 and its fleet from 4 to 153 aircraft. Volaris offers around 600 daily flight segments on routes that connect 46 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.