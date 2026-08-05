Hydra Funding Completes Instant-Only Lineup of Funded Trading Accounts Across Forex, Crypto and Futures

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydra Funding , a funded-trading prop firm established in 2022, has completed its instant-only product lineup — Instant Lite, Instant Prime and Instant Pro — now available across Forex, Crypto and Futures. The rollout follows the firm’s decision in March 2026 to remove evaluation challenges from its product line entirely. Buyers of the firm’s accounts begin trading a funded account the same day, with no evaluation stage.

In the conventional prop-firm model, traders pay a fee and must pass profit targets across demo evaluation phases before receiving a funded account. Phase resets, changing rules and terms that differ between accounts have drawn persistent criticism from traders.

Hydra Funding’s new accounts operate under the Unified Hydra Rule Set, a single framework applied identically to every plan and market and published in full before purchase. Traders withdraw from the same account they start with.

The three plans are differentiated by risk parameters and payout path. Instant Lite serves as the entry tier. Instant Prime carries a deeper trailing drawdown allowance. The flagship Instant Pro operates with no profit buffer — withdrawal eligibility depends only on the account’s consistency requirement and a 1 percent minimum payout, which the firm states can be reached in as few as four trading days.

Funded accounts range from $5,000 to $200,000, with entry pricing from $29 and a total allocation limit of $500,000 per trader.

The firm states it has paid traders continuously since 2022 without a single missed or denied payout, with most payouts processing within one to two business days.

“My vision is to build Hydra into the number-one instant funding firm in the world, because I believe instant funding is the future of this industry,” said Lim Dao Yuan, founder and CEO of Hydra Funding. “It’s more transparent and it doesn’t waste a trader’s time. You start with the exact account you withdraw from, so your conditions never change and payout eligibility is clear from day one. With Instant Lite priced below what most firms charge for an evaluation, the last argument against instant funding cost is gone.”

About Hydra Funding

Hydra Funding offers instant funded trading accounts across Forex, Crypto and Futures. The firm provides simulated trading environments with real-money rewards on qualifying performance; it is not a broker or financial institution, and trading results are not guaranteed. More information is available at hydrafunding.io .

Media contact: admin@hydrafunding.io