Telnyx Launches Email API, Completing Its Multi-Channel Platform for Real-Time Agents

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, the infrastructure platform for real-time agents, today announced the launch of its Email API, enabling businesses to send transactional and marketing email through the same REST API they already use for SMS, voice, and WhatsApp. With this launch, Telnyx becomes a single-provider solution for every major communications channel and gives agentic applications a single foundation to build on.

The launch of the Telnyx Email API allows customers running agentic messaging and programmable voice workloads on Telnyx to consolidate all customer communications to one platform. Developers can POST to a single endpoint to send receipts, password resets, OTPs, alerts, and marketing content, with templates, batch sends, scheduled sends, and file attachments. Real-time webhooks and an event polling API provide visibility into every event from queued to opened.

An AI agent can see that its email went unread and follow up with a call. A voice agent can send a receipt after a conversation ends, then check whether it was opened. Teams can build escalation logic, email first, SMS if it is time-sensitive, a call if it is still unresolved, as routing inside one API instead of glue code across three vendors. That loop only closes when one provider owns every channel.

"Every SaaS app sends transactional email, and most teams manage it through a separate vendor with a separate API key, a separate invoice, and a separate dashboard. We built Email API to put email on the same platform as everything else. One API key, one bill, one vendor. Email was the last channel that required a second provider. Not anymore." — David Casem, CEO, Telnyx

With every communications channel now on one platform, Telnyx gives developers and AI agent builders a single foundation for voice, messaging, and email, alongside its Voice AI platform and edge compute infrastructure. Voice AI agents on Telnyx can carry conversations across PSTN, WebRTC, and WhatsApp, and now trigger transactional emails from the same API key, on the same bill, through the same dashboard. Connect any channel to any LLM and build agents that talk, text, and email from one platform. The Telnyx portfolio also includes text-to-speech and speech-to-text, so teams can build full conversational AI pipelines alongside their email and messaging workflows. An agent that handles a support call, sends a receipt, and follows up with a password reset — all from the same platform, all triggered by the same workflow.

The Email API is available today in beta for all Telnyx customers. Customers can bring their own sending domain with API-based verification, or use a shared domain for self-serve.

About Telnyx Telnyx is real-time AI infrastructure, edge compute, voice AI platform, and global communications in one system. Telnyx owns its carrier network, offers local numbers in 130+ countries, and operates 18 global points of presence with colocated GPU infrastructure for edge inference. This single operational domain delivers sub-200ms round-trip time, A-level STIR/SHAKEN authentication, and enterprise compliance including HIPAA, PCI, SOC 2, and GDPR. Headquartered in Austin with offices worldwide. www.telnyx.com

Learn more: telnyx.com/products/email-api