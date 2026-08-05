Heelstone Renewable Energy, a Qualitas Energy company, acquires 188 MWp solar PV project in Texas from Azimuth Renewables

The development-stage project is expected to have an installed capacity of approximately 188 MWp, with commercial operations targeted for 2029

Its location within the Southwest Power Pool market offers considerable commercial flexibility, with a broad range of potential offtake routers

The acquisition expands Heelstone’s development pipeline and cements its position as a fully integrated independent power producer in the United States





DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heelstone Renewable Energy (“Heelstone”), a premier U.S. utility-scale renewable energy platform and a Qualitas Energy company, announced today the acquisition of Cypress Pointe Solar, a development-stage solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Texas with a planned installed capacity of approximately 188 MWp.

Located in Sabine County within the Southwest Power Pool market, the project is well positioned to serve a region where Heelstone expects electricity demand to grow significantly. It also offers considerable commercial flexibility, with a broad range of potential commercial options, including corporate and industrial customers, hyperscalers, utilities and public-sector renewable energy procurement programmes.

Azimuth Renewables, which is a full-service energy infrastructure development company located in in St. Louis, Missouri, developed the project through its early and mid-stage phases and played a key role in bringing the project to this milestone. Cypress Pointe Solar has secured full site control and has strong local community support. Commercial Operation Date (COD) is targeted for 2029.

Mike Weich, CEO of Heelstone Renewable Energy, said: “Cypress Pointe Solar is a strong addition to our portfolio and reflects our continued focus on building a high-quality development pipeline. Azimuth Renewables has been instrumental in advancing the project to this stage, and we look forward to progressing it towards construction while continuing to pursue additional acquisition and development opportunities across the United States.”

Alejandro Ciruelos, Partner, US at Qualitas Energy, added: “This transaction marks a pivotal step forward for Heelstone, strengthening its near-term construction pipeline while enhancing the scale, diversification, and earnings potential of its portfolio. It also supports Heelstone’s consolidation as a fully integrated independent power producer, with the capabilities to originate, finance, construct, and operate renewable energy assets across the country, while delivering reliable clean energy in partnership with the local community.”

This milestone follows Heelstone’s successful financial closings in July 2026 for three solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 86 MWp, further advancing the company’s strategic growth objectives and supporting the expansion of its development and operating portfolio.

About Heelstone Renewable Energy

Heelstone Renewable Energy, LLC (“Heelstone”) is a leading U.S. utility-scale solar, wind, and storage independent power producer with over a decade of experience across development, project finance, construction and operations. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, the company has developed and/or brought into commercial operation more than 80 solar PV projects, totalling over 1.2 GW, and continues to expand its development pipeline and operating portfolio nationwide. Heelstone was acquired by Qualitas Energy in 2024. Please visit https://heelstoneenergy.com/ for further information.

About Qualitas Energy

Qualitas Energy is a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure. Since 2006, the Qualitas Energy team has dedicated over €14 billion to the energy transition worldwide. These investments have been deployed through six vehicles: Fotowatio / FRV, Vela Energy, Qualitas Energy III, Qualitas Energy IV, Qualitas Energy V, and Qualitas Energy Credit Fund. Qualitas Energy’s existing portfolio currently comprises 11 GW of operational and development-stage renewable energy assets – including solar PV, concentrated solar power (CSP), wind, energy storage, hydroelectric power, and renewable natural gas – across Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Chile, and the United States. Over the past five years, Qualitas Energy has generated enough energy to supply 1.7 million homes and has successfully avoided the emission of 1.5 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent. The Qualitas Energy team consists of more than 500 professionals across fifteen offices in Madrid, Berlin, London, Milan, Hamburg, Wiesbaden, Trier, Cologne, Stuttgart, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Santiago, Durham, Bristol, and Edinburgh. Please visit www.qualitasenergy.com for further information.

About Azimuth Renewables

Azimuth Renewables, LLC is a full-service energy infrastructure development company located in the heart of the Midwest with proven capabilities in both generation and powered land deployment. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the company has developed and sold over 3.5 GW of development assets including over 400 MW of solar capacity that has reached commercial operation.

Media contacts

Henar Hernández

Head of Communications

henar.hernandez@qenergy.com

+34 697 11 68 72