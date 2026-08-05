Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Continuing Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Better Home & Finance Holding Company (“Better Home” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BETR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN BETTER HOME & FINANCE HOLDING COMPANY (BETR), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Happened?

On May 7, 2026, Better Home released its first quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing that its previously announced target of reaching $1.0 billion in monthly funded loan volume appeared likely to be deferred due, in part, to borrower hesitation in a higher-rate environment.

On this news, Better Home’s stock price fell $12.17, or 28.5%, to close at $30.52 per share on May 7, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 3, 2026, the Company abruptly named Daniel Lewis interim CEO, effective immediately, succeeding founder Vishal Garg.

On this news, Better Home’s stock price fell $9.98, or 36.56%, to close at $17.32 per share on August 4, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Better Home securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com