GROWNSY Partners With Leading Lactation Experts and FOLX Health to Turn Clinical Knowledge Into Real-Life Feeding Guidance

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its “Babies Gotta Eat!” campaign, GROWNSY has partnered with Ashley Robinson, DrPH, IBCLC, Kristen Hunter, RDN, LDN, IBCLC, and FOLX Health to create practical feeding resources families can use beyond a clinical appointment.

Available through GROWNSY’s campaign hub, the resources address breastfeeding fundamentals, milk supply, pumping, combination feeding, milk storage, returning to work, caregiver handoffs and inclusive feeding experiences.

Turning Expertise Into Everyday Answers

Feeding needs change as families recover from birth, establish routines, return to work and share feeding responsibilities. GROWNSY’s expert collaborations turn reliable information into guidance families can more easily apply in everyday life.

Kristen Hunter, RDN, LDN, IBCLC — Breastfeeding Fundamentals and Feeding Decisions

Kristen Hunter, RDN, LDN, IBCLC, provides guidance on the early decisions and questions that can shape a family’s feeding experience. Her content explains how milk production works, how parents can recognize whether a baby may be getting enough and when additional professional support may be helpful.

The resources developed with Kristen Hunter, RDN, LDN, IBCLC, also address common concerns such as low milk supply, combination feeding and the pressure families may feel when feeding does not go as originally planned. The goal is to help parents understand their options and make informed decisions based on their individual circumstances.

“Families need clear, evidence-based information that helps them understand their options and make decisions that work for their own circumstances,” said Kristen Hunter, RDN, LDN, IBCLC.





Ashley Robinson, DrPH, IBCLC — Pumping and Everyday Feeding Routines

Ashley Robinson, DrPH, IBCLC, focuses on the practical routines and transitions that often follow the earliest feeding stage. Her guidance covers pumping, safe milk handling and storage, night feeds, returning to work and coordinating feeding with partners or other caregivers.

Through real-life scenarios, the content developed with Ashley Robinson, DrPH, IBCLC, helps families think through how feeding routines may change over time and how preparation, communication and reliable information can make those transitions easier to manage.

“Practical guidance around pumping, milk storage, night feeds and caregiver support can help families build routines that work in real life,” said Ashley Robinson, DrPH, IBCLC.





Together, their Guides and educational articles support families from early feeding decisions through the routines and transitions that follow.

Inclusive Feeding Support With FOLX Health

GROWNSY is also collaborating with FOLX Health on video, social and educational content related to induced lactation and chestfeeding among some non-gestational and LGBTQIA+ parents.

The collaboration brings greater visibility to feeding experiences that are often less represented in mainstream resources while encouraging families to seek individualized professional support.

Find the Resources

The expert Guides, parent Quiz, educational articles and FOLX Health content are now available through GROWNSY’s “Babies Gotta Eat!” resource hub:

https://grownsy.com/pages/breast-feeding

Additional family stories, expert content and campaign updates will be shared throughout August on GROWNSY’s social channels.

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY creates thoughtful baby care solutions designed to reduce everyday friction and give families more space to grow. Through practical, family-centered design, its products support feeding, hygiene and early childhood care.

Guided by “Grow Smart. Made Easy.”, GROWNSY helps parents approach everyday care with greater ease and confidence.

Media Contact

GROWNSY PR Team

pr@grownsy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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