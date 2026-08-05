NUMERATOR EXPANDS CONSUMER PURCHASE DATA COLLECTION ACROSS SHEIN, TEMU AND SHOPIFY’S SHOP PLATFORM

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and technology company, today announced new Numerator Link integrations with Shein, Temu and Shop, Shopify’s consumer shopping platform. The new integrations expand consumer purchase data collection across these fast-growing marketplaces and direct-to-consumer commerce, enabling manufacturers and retailers to better understand how consumer spending is shifting and the impact on their brands.

With the new Numerator Link integrations, manufacturers and retailers have visibility into consumer purchases across additional online marketplaces, direct-to-consumer brands, and nearly 12,000 online merchants. Numerator Link builds on Numerator's existing receipt and email collection from these platforms by adding continuous, permission-based digital collection. Since launching its Shop integration, Numerator has already captured more than 250,000 shopping trips, ranging from emerging direct-to-consumer brands to major retailers.

Numerator Link now supports purchase collection across more than 45 retailers and digital commerce platforms, helping clients build a more comprehensive view of omnichannel consumer purchasing behavior. Today, 86% of Numerator’s 200,000 Total Commerce panelists share purchase data digitally through Numerator Link, with one in three connecting four or more retail accounts. Since launch, Numerator Link has captured more than 550 million shopping trips.

“Commerce is becoming more fragmented every year, with consumers discovering new retailers, marketplaces, and brands faster than ever,” said Brian Redmond, Chief Product Officer at Numerator. “Our continued investment in Numerator Link is designed to keep pace with those changes by expanding permissioned purchase collection wherever consumers choose to shop. The result is a more complete view of consumer behavior as commerce continues to evolve.”

The announcement builds on Numerator’s April 2026 launch of Real-Time Attribution, which automatically classifies products into brands and categories as purchase data is collected. Together, AI-powered attribution and expanded digital purchase collection reduces latency and improves scale to deliver a more timely view of the total market.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data company transforming how consumers and markets are understood. Powered by advanced technology and proprietary, zero-party purchase and survey data from more than one million households, Numerator provides visibility into consumer behavior and attitudes across consumer goods, retail, restaurants, tech and media, management consulting, institutional investors, and the public sector. Headquartered in Chicago, Numerator drives decisions at the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies in more than 50 countries.





