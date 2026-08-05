WOW! Stuff Gives Fugglers a Voice for the First Time With New Fuggler Puppetronics

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toy innovation company and award-winning Puppetronics innovator, WOW! Stuff is bringing Fugglers to life like never before with the launch of Fuggler Puppetronics, giving the iconic Funny Ugly Monsters a voice for the first time. The debut collection introduces four fan-favorite characters brought to life through WOW! Stuff's award-winning Puppetronics technology, combining hand-controlled puppetry, expressive facial animation, and more than 60 sound and action combinations.

With Fuggler Puppetronics, WOW! Stuff brings one of today's most recognizable collectible character brands into an all-new interactive format. As Fugglers continue to grow a passionate global following across social media and among collectors, the Funny Ugly Monsters have become known for their offbeat humor, unapologetic individuality and delightfully strange charm. That growing fandom has embraced a brand that celebrates standing out rather than fitting in, with fans collecting, sharing and creatively engaging with the unmistakable characters in ways that continue to fuel its popularity around the world.

"Our vision for Puppetronics has always been to create character experiences that go beyond traditional play, giving fans a more immersive and expressive way to interact with the characters they love," said Kerry Tarrant, Head of Marketing & Brand at WOW! Stuff. "We wanted every sound, reaction and expression to feel authentic to each individual character, creating a play experience that's every bit as bold, quirky and entertaining as the characters themselves."

Standing approximately 14 inches tall, each of the four Fuggler Puppetronics are designed for expressive, character-driven play through an embedded hand controller that lets users animate moving mouths, blinking eyelids and a variety of reactions. Control Rabid Rabbit to make his mouth move and reveal his buck teeth, blink his suspicious eyes, and show off his energetic troublemaker personality. Bring Mr. Buttons to life by flashing his infectious grin, opening and closing his mouth, and creating moments of playful chaos. Animate Sketchy Squirrel with twitchy expressions, blinking eyelids and lively movements that keep everyone guessing. Or take control of Sickening Sloth, bringing its laid-back antics to life with expressive movements that prove even the slowest Fuggler can cause plenty of mayhem.

Each character includes interactive burp and fart sound effects, alongside the brand's signature human-like teeth and iconic button-hole detail. When paired with other Fuggler Puppetronics, the characters trigger hilarious conversations and synchronized Fugglish sounds, bringing their mischievous personalities to life together. To add even more chaotic and hilarious fun, each Fuggler Puppetronic comes with a mystery pair of "budgie smugglers" in one of three designs, including a rare gold version that fans can chase.

Fuggler Puppetronics are now available at major retailers, including Walmart and Amazon, for a suggested retail price of $59.99 each. They are also available in Walmart Canada.

For more information, visit www.wowstuff.com.

About WOW! Stuff

WOW! Stuff is a toy innovation company with a mission to bring great brands to life or create new brands crafted by an in-house team of scientists, engineers and product developers. WOW! Stuff’s stated mission is ‘to work until our brains hurt to deliver toys and pop-culture products that are really INNOVATIVE, ON BRAND, IN UNIVERSE, ALWAYS!’. WOW! Stuff has won numerous awards and global recognition for its unique tech-toys and world first toy inventions, is a 6 times ‘TOTY’ (Toy of The Year) award nominee and 3 times winner, including what might be considered the biggest award in the world of toys, America’s overall ‘Toy of The Year 2025’.

In recent years, the company has created and led the category of Puppetronics, again winning multiple awards for its work on interpreting leading licensed characters as RealFX and Puppetronics brands. For more information see www.wowstuff.com

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