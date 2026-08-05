QIDI Plus5： New Large 3D Printer Just Got Bigger, Smarter, and More Affordable

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIDI has globally launched the mid-year new product – QIDI Plus5, a high-performance 3D printer positioned as a premier choice in the large-format 3D printing. Building on the Plus series' signature high-end specifications and robust hardware foundation, QIDI Plus5 delivers comprehensive upgrades to its core motion system, active chamber heating, print quality, and software ecosystem, raising the bar for large-format FDM 3D printing and engineering-grade filament applications.





No extra desk space required – 18% more build volume for your creations





QIDI Plus5 upgrades its printable build volume to 320×320×300mm, increasing model print size by nearly 18% compared to the Plus4 – all while maintaining the same machine size. This translates to significantly higher space utilization without requiring any additional workspace.

Rigid Frame, Precision Printing

Beyond the leap in build volume, QIDI Plus5 delivers equally substantial upgrades beneath the surface, with a reinforced all-metal frame and heavily upgraded core motion components.





The X-axis has been upgraded to high-precision linear rails, substantially reducing motion resistance while ensuring smooth and quiet operation even at high-speed printing. The exceptional rigidity of the X-axis minimizes wear and wobble over extended use, guaranteeing precise layer quality.

Equipped with a 1.5GT 9mm wide belt which delivers superior tensile strength and finer tooth pitch – versus the industry-standard 2GT 6mm – QIDI Plus5 maintains exceptional model accuracy and minimal deformation even under high-speed direction changes and rapid start-stop conditions.

QIDI Plus5 also features the latest-generation auto-leveling sensor – the nozzle itself makes direct, physical contact for zero-offset measurements. Unaffected by build plate materials or environmental vibrations, this system ensures unparalleled first-layer accuracy and flawless bed adhesion for every print.





Built-In Air Conditioning & Heating – No More Warping Anxiety





The active chamber heating system – a hallmark of QIDI printers that has earned widespread industry acclaim since its debut – now receives another significant upgrade. The third-generation system reaches a maximum chamber temperature of 65°C and delivers 550W of high-power output, marking a 37.5% increase over the Plus4, enabling rapid and efficient heating for demanding print jobs.

QIDI Plus5 is compatible with the brand-new extruder cooling system, which actively cools the print head – functioning like an air conditioner for the extrusion system. The powerful airflow effectively prevents heat creep and clogging, ensuring consistent 3D printing stability and reliable extruder performance even during long-duration 3D printing sessions.

With the combined performance of the built-in "air conditioning" and heating, QIDI Plus5 delivers consistently warp-free results and premium print quality on large-format models across a broad spectrum of materials – including PLA, ABS, PC, ABS-GF, etc.

From Smartphone to 3D Printer – Browse, Tap, Create

QIDI has officially launched its all-new model platform, QIDI Maker, designed to build an open community for 3D printing enthusiasts and designers worldwide.







The QIDI Maker website and the mobile APP are deeply integrated, allowing users to browse, tap, and create with ease. With the QIDI Maker APP, there is no need for complex slicing software or tedious parameter tuning. Simply browse the vast library of designs on the website from your phone, select a model, and trigger cloud-based slicing with pre-set parameters – all with one tap. Then send the print job straight to your printer. One smartphone, one Plus5 – even beginners can take their first step into creation with confidence.

Smarter Detection, Cleaner Air – Healthier Printing





QIDI Plus5 is equipped with the latest AI-powered camera that actively monitors common print failures such as spaghetti failures. Multiple sensors are integrated within the chamber to enable closed-loop temperature control, while a flame-retardant chamber design adds an extra layer of safety – providing comprehensive protection for worry-free operation.





The heated bed also features the latest generation of smart status indicators, allowing users to instantly recognize printer states – whether in Standby, Ready or Printing.





On the health front, QIDI Plus5 features an advanced air circulation system with a three-stage filtration module: G3 pre-filter, H12 HEPA filter layer, and an activated carbon layer. This effectively reduces odors and captures 99.5% of airborne particles and dust, ensuring a cleaner and safer printing environment.





What sets the QIDI Plus5 apart as a top contender for large-format 3D printing?

Zero Compromise – Precision Meets Scale in the Plus5

QIDI Plus5 is now available at the official QIDI store – in stock and ready to ship. The regular retail price is $749, but during the new product launch period, users can enjoy an exclusive member discount (free registration required), bringing the final price to under $700.

Users will gain access to hardware specifications and a comprehensive printing experience that far exceed what competitors offer at similar price levels. Whether it's print speed, print quality, material compatibility, or multi-color printing capability, QIDI Plus5 demonstrates exceptional competitiveness across the board. For makers in search of a large-format printer that doesn't compromise, it's quickly becoming the go-to choice.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Chloe P.

Email: chloe@qd3dprinter.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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