Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Continuing Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HIMS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC. (HIMS), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Happened?

On July 29, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Hims & Hers, accusing it of sharing customers' medical information with third-party advertisers. The FTC’s criminal complaint accuses Hims of "deceptive and unlawful privacy practices," including sharing sensitive details about a patient's health with Snap and Facebook parent Meta Platforms.

On this news, shares of Hims declined $4.32 or 14.73% to close at $25.00 on July 29, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Hims securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com