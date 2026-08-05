Armada Targets Major Efficiencies for Culver's Through Supply Chain Orchestration and Redistribution Services

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada , a global supply chain solutions provider with deep roots in the restaurant and foodservice industry, today announced a new collaboration with Culver's , the Wisconsin-based fast-casual chain. Armada will deliver redistribution services, network engineering, and supply chain orchestration to help Culver's strengthen and scale its distribution network as the brand continues on an accelerated growth path.

"Culver's is one of the most admired brands in American fast casual: consistent, profitable, and growing at a pace few brands achieve," said Chris O'Brien , CEO of Armada . "Our work together is focused on strengthening their supply chain and improving distribution network efficiency to support long-term growth. We’re proud to support their teams as they continue opening new restaurants and serving communities across the country."

Armada's engineering and redistribution services are expected to yield significant cost savings and efficiency improvements through supplier optimization, freight consolidation, and improved supply chain visibility. Culver's is projecting a 40% increase in cases shipped annually between now and 2030. Armada’s services will help keep costs in check as volume grows.

"At Culver's, we hold every aspect of our operations to the highest standard, and our supply chain is no exception," said Adam Shrif, chief supply chain officer, Culver's. “We selected Armada because they demonstrated the expertise, technology, and commitment required to support our long-term growth strategy. Their ability to orchestrate our distribution network, improve supply chain visibility, and serve as a true end-to-end solutions partner gives us confidence that we can scale efficiently while maintaining the operational excellence our franchisees and guests expect.”

Culver's ranks No. 29 on the Technomic Top 500 list, placing it among the largest and highest-grossing restaurant brands in the United States. Culver’s has delivered systemwide sales growth far outpacing the broader category in recent years and has consistently opened 50–55 new locations annually, recently surpassing the 850-unit milestone. With plans to maintain that expansion pace over the next three to five years, including growth into markets such as Pennsylvania, New York, and Oklahoma, Culver's required a supply chain infrastructure built to scale.

This engagement expands Armada's role with Culver's beyond redistribution, positioning the company as a full supply chain solutions provider capable of supporting every stage of new restaurant development. Armada's services are differentiated by a focus on network orchestration and scalable growth, going beyond freight to address the full complexity of a multi-provider distribution ecosystem, as well as a people-first approach centered on building trusted, long-standing relationships.

To learn more about Armada's supply chain solutions for the restaurant and foodservice industry, visit www.armada.net .

About Armada Supply Chain Solutions

Armada delivers innovative, data-driven supply chain solutions that enhance performance, reduce risk, and drive sustainable results. From freight management to inventory orchestration, network analytics, and real-time visibility, our integrated services are built to power future-ready supply chains. Learn more at www.armada.net.

About Culver's

Founded in 1984 in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin, Culver's is a family-owned fast-casual restaurant chain known for its ButterBurgers®, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, and Fresh Frozen Custard. Culver's ranks among the top 30 largest restaurant brands in the U.S. by systemwide sales and continues to expand its footprint with more than 1,000 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.culvers.com .

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