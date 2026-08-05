Athelas Launches Practice Manager, the World's First Agentic Practice Management Suite

One platform. 7% of US healthcare appointments. Billions in claims. Practice Manager debuts alongside the new athelas.com website.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athelas , powered by Commure, today announced the launch of the industry's first Agentic Practice Management Suite. Practice Manager gives operations teams the tools to orchestrate fleets of AI agents across billing, scheduling, and patient communication.

Practice Manager fundamentally changes how operations work is done. It gives teams clear visibility into revenue and lets them debug in a few clicks. Payer-aware workflows bring eligibility, history, and remittances into one place. Teams fix a hundred denials at once, with an AI copilot that drafts each correction. Rules written in plain English scrub claims before they ship, while posting runs autonomously, from deposits to EOBs. With Practice Manager, teams can now process 10x the claims in the same amount of time.

“Practice Manager is purpose-built to supercharge billing teams, allowing them to focus on the highest leverage tasks, while automating all repetitive work. The same automations we've run on millions of claims across our RCM stack are now available to all,” said Hersh Solanki, Chief Business Officer at Athelas.

Practice Manager joins Air EHR, Ambient AI, RCM Managed Services, and Voice Agents on the Athelas platform, one system for documentation, billing, scheduling, and patient communication. Customers on the platform report measurable results: Lattimore Physical Therapy cut billing costs by 75% while scaling to 35 additional locations, and Oxford PT, an 11-location practice, saw its largest revenue month in company history using Athelas.

Athelas’s Agentic Practice Management Suite is now available. Learn more at athelas.com

About Athelas

Athelas, powered by Commure, builds the AI operating system for healthcare clinics. Its platform unifies the EHR, ambient documentation, revenue cycle, and patient communication for thousands of clinics across the country. Learn more at athelas.com.

Media Contact

Andre Atemasov

Athelas

prinquiries@commure.com