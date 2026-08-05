Pulmera Announces First Clinical Uses of CBeam™ 3D Imaging Platform

Charlotte, NC, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmera, a medical technology company advancing intraoperative imaging, today announced the first clinical uses of its FDA-cleared CBeam™ 3D Imaging Platform. The procedures were performed at Atrium Health’s Mercy Hospital in Charlotte, NC by surgeons at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates.

The three CBeam-powered navigated spine fusion procedures performed this past Monday included two multilevel transforaminal lumbar interbody fusions (TLIF) and a multilevel posterior C2-C6 fusion.

All implants were inserted under navigated image guidance utilizing CBeam’s 3D images obtained from traditional flat plat panel fluoroscopes. These successful cases represent an important milestone as Pulmera begins the commercial launch of its CBeam imaging platform following recent FDA 510(k) clearance. Additional procedures for spine and the foot and ankle are anticipated in the coming week.

CBeam is designed to transform conventional 2D surgical C-arms into intraoperative 3D imaging systems, helping surgical teams visualize complex anatomy during procedures while enabling hospitals to expand access using imaging infrastructure they already own. The platform uses a position-sensor-based system that attaches to widely installed surgical C-arms. During a brief rotational scan, CBeam captures a series of X-ray images and reconstructs them into a 3D dataset, enabling intraoperative visualization to support clinical evaluation, navigation, and surgical decision-making.

"CBeam generates intraoperative 3D images at a fraction of the cost, footprint, and workflow of traditional 3D imaging systems without any compromise in image quality,” commented Matthew J. McGirt, M.D. FAANS, Professor & Vice Chair, Department of Neurosurgery and Wake Forest School of Medicine Charlotte, who performed the procedures. “CBeam has the potential to make advanced 3D imaging more accessible by leveraging equipment that many hospitals already have. We're pleased to be the first to evaluate this technology in clinical practice and look forward to further experience with the platform."

"Achieving our first clinical use is an exciting milestone for Pulmera and an important step in bringing CBeam into operating rooms across the country,” said Kevin McGann, CEO of Pulmera. “We are grateful for the team at Atrium Health and surgeons at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates for their collaboration and leadership. Their early adoption and confidence in CBeam underscore our mission to expand access to advanced intraoperative 3D imaging by unlocking the capabilities of the C-arm systems hospitals already own."

Pulmera plans to continue expanding clinical adoption of CBeam through collaborations with leading surgeons and healthcare institutions as commercialization progresses.

About Pulmera, Inc.

Pulmera, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on advancing intraoperative imaging through its flagship platform, CBeam. The company is developing scalable imaging technology that transforms conventional surgical C-arm systems into intraoperative 3D imaging tools, supporting broader access to advanced surgical visualization and clinical decision-making.

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