KODE Labs Achieves FedRAMP® High Authorization Through Palantir FedStart





DETROIT, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KODE Labs, the company building the intelligence infrastructure for the physical world, today announced that KODE OS has achieved FedRAMP® High authorization through Palantir Technologies' FedStart program. The authorization clears KODE OS for use by federal agencies and other high-compliance organizations that need a secure, cloud-native operating system for their buildings and infrastructure in the most sensitive, mission-critical environments.

Federal agencies oversee some of the largest and most complex real estate portfolios on earth, yet most still run them on fragmented systems, siloed data, and manual processes. KODE OS unifies data from building management systems, IoT devices, utility systems, and operational technology into one common operating layer — giving agencies the visibility, intelligence, and control to run their facilities as a single, coherent whole rather than a patchwork of disconnected systems.

This is not a future promise. KODE OS is already operating federal buildings. Through a $14.35 million contract with the U.S. General Services Administration's Public Buildings Service, KODE is deploying its platform across 150 GSA-managed buildings in the National Capital Region, allowing GSA teams to remotely monitor and control facility equipment across the portfolio and improve operational visibility, performance, and efficiency. FedRAMP® High authorization now opens that same platform to any federal agency that must protect sensitive, unclassified data.

FedRAMP® High is the standard for cloud services entrusted with the government's most sensitive unclassified data, including Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Assessed against the NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 High baseline, KODE OS is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as part of Palantir's Federal Cloud Service.

"Government agencies manage some of the most complex building and infrastructure portfolios in the country, and they are under real pressure to improve efficiency, sustainability, and resilience," said Etrit Demaj, Co-Founder of KODE Labs. "Reaching FedRAMP® High is a milestone we're proud of, but to us it means more than compliance. KODE's story began with the opportunities this country gave us, and serving its agencies is our way of giving back. It reflects how seriously we take the trust these agencies place in us. It lets us bring modern building intelligence to the public sector while meeting the security and compliance standards these environments demand — helping agencies drive real efficiencies today, while building a foundation of normalized building data on an expandable ontology that's ready for AI tomorrow."

Security First, by Design

Security is built into how KODE OS for Government operates. Rather than clearing a lower baseline first and working upward, KODE Labs engineered the offering to meet the FedRAMP® High standard from the outset, designing security into the platform's architecture, application development, software supply chain, and day-to-day operations.

The platform is built and validated to SLSA Level 3 for software-supply-chain integrity, and OWASP Application Security Verification Standard (ASVS) Level 3 for application security, and KODE OS for Government is operated end-to-end by a U.S.-person-only team.

KODE Labs designed the offering around a clear, streamlined shared-responsibility model, with a concise Customer Responsibility Matrix that helps agencies understand and manage their obligations and simplifies the review and adoption process. A mature continuous monitoring program, with monthly reporting through FedStart, keeps security and compliance up to date as the platform evolves.

"Federal agencies are modernizing some of the most complex, mission-critical facilities in the world, and that modernization has to stand on a trusted security foundation," said Carl Gill, Chief Information Security Officer at KODE Labs. "FedRAMP® High validates that KODE OS for Government was designed, assessed, and operated to meet that bar from day one. Our job isn't just to reach authorization — it's to earn that trust again every day, through secure engineering, disciplined operations, and continuous monitoring."

Built for government. Ready for high-compliance environments.

FedRAMP® High authorization opens KODE OS to federal agencies and to any organization operating in a high-security, highly regulated environment. For federal agencies, it enables evaluation and adoption of KODE OS for high-impact cloud use cases, building on KODE Labs' established federal footprint.

It also lays the groundwork for broader public-sector and defense opportunities. Because FedRAMP and GovRAMP share a common NIST-based control foundation, KODE Labs can pursue pathways to support state, local, tribal, and education organizations. And with FedStart's support for DoD Impact Level environments, KODE Labs has a route to meet the additional requirements for IL4 and IL5 use cases as customer and mission needs evolve.



Beyond government, the independently assessed FedRAMP® High baseline gives organizations in finance, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and other regulated industries confidence that KODE OS has been engineered and assessed against rigorous federal security requirements.

Looking ahead

The authorization reflects KODE Labs' broader commitment to helping organizations get more from their buildings through connected data, intelligent workflows, and AI-powered operations.

As buildings and infrastructure become increasingly digital, organizations need a secure, reliable foundation for the growing volume of data across their portfolios. KODE OS brings that information together in a structured, contextualized operating layer — helping teams see more, decide better, and drive stronger outcomes across energy, maintenance, and operations — and preparing them for the next generation of AI-enabled capabilities as mission requirements evolve.

KODE OS for Government is available now to federal agencies and their mission partners through the FedRAMP Marketplace. ( Listing )

About KODE Labs

KODE Labs is the intelligence infrastructure for the physical world — the operating system for the built world. Founded in Detroit and built across Detroit and Prishtina, Kosovo, KODE OS integrates, normalizes, and models every system in a building into one trusted layer, deployed across hundreds of millions of square feet worldwide. KODE Labs is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer (2023) and a recognized leader in intelligent-building technology. Learn more at kodelabs.com .

About Palantir FedStart

Palantir FedStart is a SaaS offering that helps accelerate federal go-to-market strategies by enabling companies to run their products within Palantir's Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and Impact Level (IL) accredited environment. FedStart provides a seamless pathway for companies to achieve compliance and scale their operations within the government sector.

For more information, visit palantir.com/offerings/fedstart .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0585cc4-ba57-4f88-bb64-3f31f5f2d750