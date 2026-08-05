Measurabl and Inveniam Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock the Full Value of Sustainability Data

SAN DIEGO and NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainability data has become increasingly central to how commercial real estate assets are valued, financed, operated, and managed. As organizations rely on sustainability information to support investment, financing, regulatory compliance, insurance, and operational decisions, the demand for verifiable, trusted, secure, and connected global data has never been greater.

To address this need, Measurabl and Inveniam today announced a strategic partnership that combines two industry-leading platforms to advance verifiable and trusted sustainability data for commercial real estate.

The partnership brings together Measurabl's market-leading sustainability data platform, which tracks more than 28 billion square feet across 97 countries, with Inveniam's verifiable data infrastructure and document intelligence capabilities. Inveniam's technology is backed by over 90 U.S. patents and tracks more than $200 billion in credentialed private market assets.

Together, they will help Measurabl customers:

Improve data quality

Access a broader range of sustainability data

Reduce manual work

Benchmark asset and portfolio performance globally

Strengthen governance

Enable more confident business and investment decisions

"One of my first priorities as CEO was to spend time listening to customers. Across every market, I heard the same message: they need more quality data, greater automation, and measurable business outcomes," said Maureen Waters, CEO of Measurabl. "This partnership with Inveniam is a direct response to what our customers told us. By combining the strengths of our two platforms, we're helping our customers transform fragmented sustainability information into trusted, secure, and connected data that remains under their ownership and control, enabling better business decisions today while creating the foundation for intelligent automation and AI."

The Data Challenge

Today, sustainability is deeply connected to operating performance, financing, insurance, regulatory compliance, and asset value. Organizations depend on reliable information across energy, carbon emissions, water, waste, costs, and many other datasets.

Yet, much of that data remains fragmented across utility bills, leases, compliance filings, engineering reports, loan documents, and appraisals, making it hard to collect, validate, correct, and utilize effectively.

Utility data alone illustrates the challenge. More than 10,000 providers operate worldwide, each with different bill formats, conventions, and billing practices. Valuable sustainability information exists throughout the real estate ecosystem, but much of it remains trapped inside unstructured documents.

From Fragmented Information to Verifiable Data

Together, Measurabl and Inveniam will create an end-to-end sustainability data infrastructure that transforms fragmented real estate information into verifiable, trusted, and actionable data intelligence.

Information from multiple sources is securely digitized, structured, and transformed into verifiable, AI-ready data using Inveniam's document intelligence and data infrastructure. Its provenance is preserved, access is governed and permissioned, and every data element remains traceable to its original source while staying under the customer's ownership and control. That data is integrated with Measurabl's market-leading sustainability platform and one of the industry's largest private sustainability datasets, where it can be benchmarked, analyzed, and transformed into actionable intelligence and trusted insights that help customers meet reporting requirements, improve operational performance, and support investment decisions.

A key component of the partnership is Inveniam’s document intelligence capability, built with Docugami. Led by XML co-creator Jean Paoli, Docugami developed the Document Graph Markup Language (DGML) standard, which transforms complex documents, such as those used in real estate, into precisely labeled, machine-readable data with unsurpassed accuracy, security, while optimizing AI token usage to reduce processing costs.

Using DGML, Measurabl will be able to extract individual data elements from documents relevant to an asset's performance, precisely label each element, and cryptographically anchor proof of each data element to Inveniam's NVNM permissioned blockchain. The result is permissioned sustainability data that authorized participants can trace to its source and independently verify, while provenance, governance, security, and customer control are preserved at every stage.

Unlike conventional AI approaches that often require organizations to expose proprietary information to AI models, Inveniam's NVNM permissioned blockchain enables customers to securely govern how trusted sustainability data is accessed and shared. Customers can confidently adopt intelligent automation and AI while keeping sensitive information secure, permissioned, and under their ownership and control.

"The most valuable information in commercial real estate has always lived inside documents," said Patrick O'Meara, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inveniam. "Together with Measurabl, we're helping customers transform fragmented information into verifiable sustainability data that supports better business decisions while creating the data infrastructure needed for the future of intelligent real estate. By combining document intelligence with the NVNM permissioned blockchain, we're giving customers a way to securely leverage AI without giving up ownership or control of their data."

Why Verifiable Data Matters More as AI Adoption Grows

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in commercial real estate workflows, organizations need more than accurate outputs. They need the underlying data to remain governed, traceable to its source, and independently verifiable. They must also protect proprietary information and retain ownership and control as AI systems interact with institutional data.

Today, 96% of CRE professionals are using AI, but 51% say trust is a barrier to greater adoption.1 By focusing first on trusted sustainability data, Measurabl and Inveniam are helping customers improve reporting, strengthen governance, benchmark performance, make more informed decisions, and confidently embrace the next generation of intelligent automation and AI.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, empowering over 1,000 organizations across 97 countries — representing more than $6 trillion in assets under management — to measure, manage, and objectively report on performance. With more than 28 billion square feet of real estate tracked, Measurabl delivers innovative technology solutions that help customers streamline reporting, reduce environmental impact, and achieve measurable financial results. Learn more at www.measurabl.com .

About Inveniam

Inveniam provides verifiable data infrastructure for private markets. The company transforms unstructured private market information into cryptographically verifiable, AI-ready data, preserving data provenance so every insight, decision, and transaction is traceable to its original source. This infrastructure powers regulatory compliance, agentic AI workflows, tokenized assets, and the next generation of digital financial markets. By connecting verifiable private market data with AI-driven financial infrastructure, Inveniam is enabling the transition to agentic capital markets.

_________________________

1 CRE Analyst: AI in Commercial Real Estate Report, Summer 2026

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd1b587f-058f-4b8e-9ec3-20d250be2533