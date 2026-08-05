Product Data Blind Spots Challenge Manufacturers' AI Ambitions, New Benchmark Finds

MALMÖ, Sweden, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inriver, the product data platform powering the product journey for 1,600+ global brands, today released its inaugural Product Data Maturity Benchmark study with a stark warning for manufacturing leaders: their product data is not as ready for AI-powered search and agentic commerce as they think it is.

The 2026 Product Data Maturity Index (PDMI) is based on responses from 405 senior marketing, technology, and data leaders across industrial manufacturing and wholesale distribution in the United States and Europe. It offers a new operational benchmarking framework that measures organizations across four maturity tiers using observable operational evidence as well as their self-assessment. Perhaps the most striking finding: Of the 117 organizations that claimed to be fully prepared for agentic commerce, not a single one met the operational benchmark.

The PDMI benchmark evaluates organizations for their level of product launch automation, SKU publish readiness, integration reliability between product data systems, content measurement maturity, and AI-specific capabilities. The axes of the PDMI benchmark were derived from the results and show clear differentiation by maturity level.

The research found that:

Nearly half of organizations experience integration failures between product data systems at least monthly.

of organizations experience integration failures between product data systems at least monthly. Only 13.6% have implemented end-to-end product data automation with an audit trail.

have implemented end-to-end product data automation with an audit trail. Less than 1/3 have 85% of active SKUs publish-ready at any given time.

of active SKUs publish-ready at any given time. Fewer than 12% regularly monitor Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) data, despite increasing investment in AI initiatives.

The PDMI report, entitled The Product Data Paradox, reveals this disconnect between executive confidence and operational evidence to be one of the biggest barriers to successful readiness for AI-powered product discovery and adoption of AI through the product data lifecycle.

“This report clearly shows that the confidence is real. The calibration is not,” said Jay Roxe, Chief Marketing Officer, Inriver. “Organizations aren't struggling because they lack AI ambition or awareness of how AI is reshaping buying decisions. However, they do lack accurate understanding of the operational state of their product data. The maturity of their environment isn’t keeping up. Companies that close that gap now will be significantly better positioned for the next generation of AI-driven commerce as the nature of Product Information Management (PIM) transitions from a System of Record to a System of Work.”

While the gaps identified by this new benchmark won’t stop companies from shipping products, they do create a significant level of hidden pain. According to the research, more than four out of five organizations remain operationally functional but still experience enough friction to limit automation and future AI initiatives.

The evidence points towards a clear need for organizations to first strengthen the operational foundations of their product information by reducing integration failures, increasing automation, and measuring product data performance more objectively.

The full report, The Product Data Paradox, is available now: https://www.inriver.com/resources/product-data-paradox-research/

About the Research: The 2026 PIM Maturity Benchmark surveyed 405 senior executives (CIO/VP IT, CDO/VP Data, CMO/VP Marketing) at industrial manufacturing and wholesale distribution organizations with revenues of $100M+ across the United States and Europe. Research was designed and conducted by Silicon Valley Research Group on behalf of Inriver.

About Inriver: Inriver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. Inriver's PIM platform enables enterprise manufacturers and brands to manage the entire product journey, from sourcing to sales. With Inriver, teams can create, syndicate, and evaluate product content across all channels, ensuring consistent and accurate data that builds customer trust. For more information, visit inriver.com.

Please direct all media enquiries to: Fi Shailes | fi.shailes@inriver.com