Concentrix and Currys Win NiCE International CX Excellence Award for Transforming Customer Engagement

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, and its client Currys, the U.K.'s leading omnichannel technology retailer, have won the NiCE 2026 International CX Excellence Award for Excellence in Engagement Orchestration (EMEA), recognizing their success in transforming customer engagement with intelligent orchestration and personalized experiences.

Presented at NiCE World London, the award recognizes organizations redefining customer experience through tech-powered operations, intelligent orchestration, and innovation that delivers measurable business impact.

Concentrix earned the award for helping Currys use NiCE CXone to transform its operations into a modern engagement ecosystem, connecting customer interactions across the entire lifecycle from purchase and delivery to installation, support, repairs, and ongoing ownership. The solution unified engagement across channels, turning nearly six million annual customer interactions into actionable insights with double-digit gains including the company's Net Promoter Score.

"Together with Concentrix and NiCE, we've reimagined how we connect with customers across their entire journey," said Chris Stroud, Director of Customer Management Centre, Currys. "Concentrix helped us turn powerful technology into measurable business outcomes, ongoing innovation, and stronger customer loyalty with a foundation for the future."

"The future of customer experience is being built in real time, as rapidly changing customer expectations redefine how brands engage, resolve issues, and build lasting loyalty," said Chris Caldwell, President & CEO, Concentrix. "We're honored to be recognized by NiCE for our work with Currys. This award reflects what's possible when powerful technology, operational expertise, and a shared commitment to innovation come together to create meaningful outcomes for customers."

The recognition further highlights the growing strategic relationship between Concentrix and NiCE. Concentrix recently achieved Platinum status in NiCE's 360 Partner Program, reflecting the companies' deep experience delivering orchestrated customer experience solutions in complex enterprise and regulated environments.

"Together, NiCE and Concentrix help organizations modernize the ways they engage with customers," said Darren Rushworth, President, NiCE International. "By combining enterprise-grade agentic solutions with deep integration, orchestration, and operational expertise, we're helping businesses create customer experiences that are more connected, more intelligent, and more effective from start to finish."

About Currys

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through 702 stores in 6 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us. In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys and in the UK we operate our own mobile virtual network, iD Mobile. In the Nordics we trade under the Elkjøp brand. We're the market leader in all markets, able to serve all households and employing more than 25,000 capable and committed colleagues. We help everyone enjoy amazing technology by making it easy for customers to discover, choose, afford and get the most from the right products and services. With our scale, expertise and extensive repair, distribution and support networks, we are uniquely placed to serve millions of customers across our markets. We are also committed to giving technology a longer life through repair, recycling and reuse, while reducing our environmental impact and working toward net zero emissions by 2040. Through energy-efficient products and partnerships with charitable organisations, we help more people benefit from amazing technology.

About NiCE

NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE) is transforming the world with AI that puts people first. Our purpose-built AI-powered platforms automate engagements into proactive, safe, intelligent actions, empowering individuals and organizations to innovate and act, from interaction to resolution. Trusted by organizations throughout 150+ countries worldwide, NiCE's platforms are widely adopted across industries connecting people, systems, and workflows to work smarter at scale, elevating performance across the organization, delivering proven measurable outcomes.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC), is the Fortune 500® technology and services company, helping the world's best brands create intelligent operations that perform in the real world. We design, build, and run integrated human and AI solutions, harnessing the insight from billions of real-world interactions to help 2000+ of the world's most complex organizations solve their toughest business challenges. Backed by 20+ years of operational experience and battle tested AI, we're the intelligent transformation partner that helps clients across every major industry move from ambition to measurable, scalable performance. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

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