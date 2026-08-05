DCHFA Awards Seven Collegiate Scholarships to Students Defining the Next Era of Affordable Housing

Washington, D.C., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) remains an avid supporter of education by awarding its sixth round of Todd A. Lee Scholarships to students pursuing degrees in real estate finance and related disciplines. This year, seven students received scholarships to continue their education and shape the next era of affordable housing. “DCHFA is proud to honor the legacy of Todd A. Lee by investing in the next generation of leaders who are passionate about affordable housing. These impressive scholarship recipients exemplify the talent, dedication, and commitment needed to help shape stronger communities and expand housing opportunities for future generations. We congratulate this year’s recipients and thank the educators, mentors, and families whose guidance and support have played an invaluable role in their success,” said Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO of DCHFA.

The 2026 Todd A. Lee Scholars are:

· Audrey Davis, Master of Professional Studies in Real Estate at Georgetown University

· Crystal Williams, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at the University of the District of Columbia

· Dajhon Williams, Master of Public Health at Brown University

· Khufu Edwards, Master of Business Administration at Morgan State University

· Lee Goldstein, Master of Science in Real Estate and Infrastructure at Johns Hopkins University

· Mai Graves, Master of City and Regional Planning at Clemson University

· Quentin Foster, Bachelor of Science in General Business at Louisiana State University

The scholarship program requires students to be D.C. natives or residents of the District. In addition to the funding, recipients are invited to participate in a range of industry events to network with professionals in the affordable housing space.

In Honor of Todd A. Lee

Todd A. Lee was the Executive Director and CEO of DCHFA from 2016 to 2020. During his lifetime, his career focus was innovation, infrastructure/process, and financing in real estate. He came to DCHFA to create an impact in the city through the preservation and construction of affordable and workforce housing. As an extension of the Lee Legacy, DCHFA launched the scholarship in 2020 for students who aspire to have a career in the field of affordable housing. Since its inception, 46 recipients (including repeat awardees) have been awarded over $300,000 in funds toward their education. Todd A. Lee Scholars have gone on to careers within the District government, financial institutions, affordable housing developers, and construction companies.

The Todd A. Lee Scholarship application will reopen in Spring 2027 to continue supporting students that aspire to be future contributors to the field of affordable housing.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P AA- rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.’s residents for 47 years. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities. The Agency operates from a core set of values: Leadership*Excellence*Community Focus*Integrity*Collaboration *Innovation