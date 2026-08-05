Cynomi and SPECTRA Announce Strategic Partnership to Help MSPs and MSSPs Prove Security Value, Offer Client Security Warranties, and Cut Cyber Insurance Costs

Orlando, Florida, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the agentic Security Growth Platform for MSPs, MSSPs, and vCISO cyber advisory firms, today announced a strategic partnership with SPECTRA, the MSP certification and cyber resilience warranty platform. The partnership gives Cynomi partners a direct, in-platform path to SPECTRA Certification, enabling them to prove the value of the security services they already deliver, offer their clients warranty-backed protection, and unlock measurable reductions in both client and MSP cyber insurance costs.

For years, MSPs have competed largely on promises and price. Every provider says they're secure, but few can prove it in a way that means anything to a client, a prospect, or an insurer. The Cynomi-SPECTRA integration closes that gap. Because SPECTRA's certification criteria now map directly to the self-assessment data and control evidence Cynomi partners already maintain in the platform, MSPs can move from assessment to independently validated certification in days rather than the weeks or months a standalone audit would typically require.

Once certified, Cynomi partners can offer clients SpectraCare, SPECTRA's performance warranty program, with coverage reaching up to $1,000,000 per client. Warranties are tied to specific, defined service categories including Managed Detection and Response, Firewall, Disaster Recovery, Backup, Endpoint Security, and Business Email Compromise Protection, each with its own performance threshold. For example, the MDR warranty pays out if a ransomware or malware event occurs and the endpoint cannot be isolated and recovered within a defined timeframe.

Because the criteria behind every warranty are specific and transparent, the payout is predictable and credible. If a covered service falls short during a qualifying cyber event, SpectraCare pays the warranty amount directly to the client, not the MSP, giving MSPs a financial commitment to point to in every sales conversation, not just a marketing claim. Certified partners can also help clients access preferential cyber insurance rates of up to 35% and reduce their own errors-and-omissions insurance costs by up to 25%, while gaining access to a referral pipeline from SPECTRA's insurer and broker partners.

SPECTRA, founded in 2022, works with cyber insurance carriers and brokers, including relationships with Lloyd's of London syndicates, Dual, and Ledgebrook, to certify MSPs against standards built on the same criteria participating carriers use in underwriting decisions. Cynomi is the first GRC and security program management platform SPECTRA has integrated with directly at the assessment level.

“MSPs are the most important line of defense for small and mid-sized businesses, but for years, insurers haven't had a reliable way to evaluate them at scale,” said Edouard von Herberstein, Founder and CEO of SPECTRA. “Cynomi solves the hardest part of that problem before certification even starts: the evidence. Because Cynomi partners already capture assessment data natively in the platform, certification that would normally take weeks of document collection can happen in days. That combination, Cynomi's reach across thousands of MSPs and the operational rigor already built into how their partners work, is exactly why we built this integration with Cynomi first.”

“Every MSP delivering security today faces the same challenge: it's hard to prove the value of the work you're already doing,” said David Primor, CEO of Cynomi. “Cynomi doesn't just help you deliver security, now it helps you prove it. Because the assessment data already lives in our platform, our partners don't have to choose between running their practice and pursuing certification with SPECTRA, they can do both, in days rather than months. That's the model we believe in - platform-native validation that turns security delivery into measurable, provable business value for our partners and the clients they serve.”

For Cynomi partners this strategic partnership with SPECTRA means three things: proof of the security work they already do, a competitive edge rivals can't fake, and real financial upside for themselves and for the clients they serve. The program is already producing results for early participants.

"What made this easy was Cynomi. The platform made the assessment straightforward, so we didn't hesitate to put our own operations under that lens. Once we saw how clearly it could show clients exactly what we deliver and how we deliver it, backing that up with a warranty was a no-brainer,” said Donald Monistere, CEO, General Informatics. “It's not only a promise, it’s proof that our commitment to cyber resilience is real, and it's backed by leading insurers. On top of that, the cyber insurance discounts for us and our clients just made the case stronger. We're already planning to build this into our sales incentives and package SpectraCare into a premium tier of our service offering, because this is exactly the differentiator we've been looking for."

SPECTRA Certification through Cynomi is available now to all existing Cynomi partners.

MSPs, MSSPs and vCISO firms new to the Cynomi partner community can connect with Cynomi to request a full integration and platform demonstration.

About Cynomi

Cynomi is the agentic Security Growth Platform for service providers, powered by CISO Intelligence, with the decision-making logic of an experienced security leader embedded into every workflow. Purpose-built for MSPs, MSSPs, and vCISO consultancies, Cynomi helps service providers deliver, scale, and grow cybersecurity services across every client and every maturity level. By combining complete security program management with portfolio-level revenue insights, Cynomi turns cybersecurity into a repeatable, profitable growth engine that improves margins, standardizes delivery, strengthens client trust, and uncovers new recurring revenue opportunities. To learn more, visit www.cynomi.com.

About SPECTRA

Founded in 2022 by Edouard von Herberstein, SPECTRA is a certification and cyber resilience warranty platform built to connect MSPs, cyber insurance carriers, and brokers. SPECTRA certifies MSPs against operational security and service-delivery standards, backs certified services with SpectraCare performance warranties, and connects certified partners with insurer and broker referral networks. Learn more at spectracyber.com.

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