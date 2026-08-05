Atherectomy Devices Market Size to Reach USD 1.90 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atherectomy Devices Market Size was valued at USD 0.94 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.90 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.29% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, growing prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD), and continuous innovation in interventional cardiology devices are supporting market growth worldwide.

The Atherectomy Devices Market continues to expand due to the rising prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) and coronary artery disease (CAD), increasing demand for minimally invasive vascular procedures, and growing adoption of advanced interventional cardiology technologies among hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers worldwide.





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Peripheral Artery Disease Cases Continue to Support Atherectomy Devices Market Growth

Growth in cases of peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease is the major driver of the Atherectomy Devices market across the globe. The aging population, rising numbers of people with diabetes, and lifestyle-related heart problems keep on increasing the number of patients who require proper treatment for their plaque deposits. While bypass surgery requires more time for recovery and stays in hospitals, atherectomy devices provide a better solution due to its minimal invasiveness.

Atherectomy Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

The Directional Atherectomy Devices segment emerged as the most dominant one in the Atherectomy Devices Market in 2025, capturing a market share of around 41.78%. This is attributed to the widespread clinical usage of the devices for the removal of plaques from large peripheral arteries, specifically, the lower-extremity vascular procedures. The Orbital Atherectomy Devices segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to its rising application for highly calcified lesions.

By Application

The Peripheral Vascular Disease market segment has been estimated to occupy the maximum market share of around 57.45% in 2025, attributed to the rising global cases of peripheral artery disease and growing popularity of the minimally invasive approach towards removing the plaque. It has been estimated that the fastest-growing market segment will be that of Neurovascular Procedures, growing at a CAGR of around 7.86% over the forecast period, driven by the rising popularity of minimally invasive neurovascular treatments for managing plaque and preventing strokes.

By Device Type

The drug-coated balloons category has been found dominant in the Atherectomy Devices Market throughout 2025 because of their extensive application along with atherectomy as it helps prevent restenosis after the plaque removal procedure. It is projected that the rotational atherectomy devices category will exhibit rapid growth through the forecasted period owing to its capability of changing severe calcified artery lesions.

By End User

The Hospitals & Surgical Centers segment held around 63.05% share of the total revenues in 2025 backed by the presence of well-developed cardiovascular infrastructure, experienced interventionalists, and access to sophisticated imaging systems that can be used in atherectomy surgeries. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period with a CAGR of around 7.93%, attributed to the increasing need for affordable outpatient surgeries, fast patient recoveries, and advancements in minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures globally.

North America Leads the Atherectomy Devices Market, Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America was still the dominant market for the year 2025, capturing roughly 42.00% of worldwide revenues. Some of the advantages in North America include the highly developed healthcare system, extensive usage of interventional cardiology treatments, good reimbursement policies, and top device makers.

The U.S. Atherectomy Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 0.336 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.693 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% during 2026–2035. The market growth will be driven by rising incidence of cardiovascular disease, rising use of minimally invasive vascular procedures, ongoing investment in interventional cardiology and rising use of atherectomy systems with advanced imaging and precision-guided technology.

The Europe Atherectomy Devices Market is estimated to be USD 0.24 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.46 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.63% during 2026–2035. Europe continues to represent a significant market driven by well-established healthcare systems, increasing adoption of minimally invasive cardiovascular treatments, and ongoing investments in vascular intervention technologies.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing healthcare infrastructure in the region, growing awareness of minimally invasive vascular procedures, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in countries, such as Japan, China, and South Korea. In 2025, Japan accounted for around 35.60% of the market revenue, attributed to its highly advanced healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced vascular intervention products.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Avinger, Inc.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

REX Medical

Cardio Flow, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Straub Medical AG

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Cook Medical Incorporated

Endologix LLC

Spectranetics

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Recent Developments:

2025: Boston Scientific continued expanding its peripheral intervention device portfolio, strengthening its position among interventional cardiologists and vascular surgeons through advanced atherectomy and complementary vascular treatment technologies.

continued expanding its peripheral intervention device portfolio, strengthening its position among interventional cardiologists and vascular surgeons through advanced atherectomy and complementary vascular treatment technologies. 2025: Medtronic continued advancing its peripheral vascular device portfolio, focusing on integrated atherectomy and drug-coated balloon treatment solutions designed to improve outcomes across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ATHEROSCLEROTIC PLAQUE REMOVAL TECHNOLOGY AND PROCEDURAL PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate directional, orbital, rotational, and adjunctive atherectomy technologies across coronary and peripheral vascular interventions.

– helps you evaluate directional, orbital, rotational, and adjunctive atherectomy technologies across coronary and peripheral vascular interventions. CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE BURDEN AND MINIMALLY INVASIVE TREATMENT INSIGHTS – helps you assess how rising incidences of peripheral artery disease, coronary artery disease, diabetes, and aging populations are driving demand for atherectomy procedures.

– helps you assess how rising incidences of peripheral artery disease, coronary artery disease, diabetes, and aging populations are driving demand for atherectomy procedures. AI-ENABLED IMAGING, DEVICE INNOVATION, AND PRECISION INTERVENTION ANALYSIS – helps you understand the impact of next-generation imaging systems, real-time procedural guidance, and advanced plaque modification technologies on clinical outcomes.

– helps you understand the impact of next-generation imaging systems, real-time procedural guidance, and advanced plaque modification technologies on clinical outcomes. HOSPITALS, AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS, AND END-USER ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you identify evolving treatment preferences, outpatient procedure growth, healthcare infrastructure investments, and adoption across major clinical settings.

– helps you identify evolving treatment preferences, outpatient procedure growth, healthcare infrastructure investments, and adoption across major clinical settings. REGIONAL CARDIOVASCULAR INFRASTRUCTURE AND MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate regional demand patterns, healthcare modernization initiatives, reimbursement environments, and growth opportunities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

– helps you evaluate regional demand patterns, healthcare modernization initiatives, reimbursement environments, and growth opportunities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, AND STRATEGIC COMPANY ANALYSIS – helps you assess market leadership, innovation strategies, portfolio expansion, competitive positioning, and future growth opportunities among leading atherectomy device manufacturers.

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Atherectomy Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 0.94 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.29% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Directional Atherectomy Devices, Orbital Atherectomy Devices, Rotational Atherectomy Devices, Laser Atherectomy Devices)

• By Application (Peripheral Vascular Disease, Neurovascular Disease, Coronary Artery Disease)

• By Device Type (Drug-Coated Balloons, Rotational Atherectomy Devices, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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