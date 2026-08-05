Spotex Partners with BitGo to Deliver Regulated Custody and Prime Brokerage for Institutional Digital Asset Trading

Jersey City, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spotex, the institutional trading venue for FX, precious metals and digital assets, today announced an integration with BitGo Holdings, Inc. (“BitGo”) (NYSE: BTGO), the digital asset infrastructure company, to provide eligible institutional clients a more secure and capital-efficient way to access institutional digital asset liquidity through the Spotex ECN while keeping assets in regulated custody.

The integration connects Spotex’s institutional execution infrastructure with BitGo’s Go Network settlement and clearing solution. Through Go Network, clients can allocate assets held in regulated BitGo custody for trading on Spotex while the underlying assets remain with BitGo throughout the trading lifecycle. This is designed to reduce the need to pre-fund trading venues, improve capital efficiency, and help minimize counterparty risk.

Spotex operates solely as the execution venue and does not act as principal to transactions executed through its ECN. BitGo’s applicable entities provide the client’s custody, prime services, and settlement arrangements under the relevant agreements, including acting as a clearing and settlement broker and facilitating post-trade settlement between client and liquidity providers.

For Spotex, the integration expands connectivity to BitGo’s institutional ecosystem and strengthens its offering to brokers, hedge funds, and asset managers seeking institutional-grade execution alongside regulated custody. For BitGo, the integration adds another source of liquidity to its growing network of partner venues. Clients can access Spotex through the same platform they use for regulated custody, trading, financing, collateral management, and settlement, simplifying operations as they trade across an increasingly fragmented market.

BitGo is the first digital asset custodian to go live with Spotex as the venue expands its network of infrastructure providers available to its clients. The arrangement is non-exclusive, reflecting Spotex’s technology and custodian-agnostic approach.

Joe Tuccio, Head of Digital Assets at Spotex, said: “Having BitGo, one of the world’s largest specialist institutional custodians, as our first live digital asset custodian brings huge credibility to Spotex as we build out our digital asset offering and strengthen asset protection for our clients. BitGo serves institutional clients in more than 100 countries and shares our commitment to providing trusted, reliable, 24/7 institutional services.

“By combining BitGo’s digital prime brokerage, custody and settlement capabilities with Spotex’s institutional liquidity and execution infrastructure, we believe we can provide clients with a more secure and capital-efficient way to trade digital assets. The partnership creates significant opportunities for both firms as institutional participation in digital asset markets continues to grow.”

Adam Sporn, Head of Prime Brokerage and U.S. Institutional Sales at BitGo said: “We believe that institutions want greater choice in execution without adding unnecessary complexity across custody, credit, and settlement. Spotex brings established electronic trading and connectivity across traditional and digital asset markets. Through this integration, eligible clients can access Spotex while keeping assets within regulated custody and maintaining the operational controls required for institutional trading.”

The announcement follows Spotex’s recent appointment of Joe Tuccio as Head of Digital Assets, with responsibility for accelerating the global growth of the company’s institutional digital asset offering.

About Spotex

Spotex is a trusted institutional venue for FX, precious metals and digital assets, processing billions in daily volume. Founded in 2010, the company provides banks, brokers, hedge funds and asset managers with fast and reliable access to deep liquidity pools, advanced execution algorithms, business management modules and comprehensive market analytics. Spotex has a strong track record in innovation, including the development of proprietary performance-based matching logic and a continuous 24/7 cycle that removes the need for traditional end-of-day platform restarts. For further information, please visit www.spotex.com

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

ENDS

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in BitGo's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While BitGo believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and BitGo does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.