SHAMPOOHOTEL's Signature Collection Checks Into Amazon

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHAMPOOHOTEL™, the professional-grade hair and body care brand inspired by iconic travel destinations, today announced its debut on Amazon with a dedicated Storefront. Consumers can now shop the complete SHAMPOOHOTEL™ collection on Amazon, making the brand’s destination-inspired self-care experience more accessible than ever.

The launch follows SHAMPOOHOTEL™’s expansion into more than 500 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, Ulta.com, and continued growth through its direct-to-consumer business. Adding Amazon to the brand’s retail network marks an important milestone in its mission to bring accessible luxury hair and body care to more consumers.

“Launching on Amazon is an exciting milestone for SHAMPOOHOTEL™ and an important step in our growth journey,” said Alannah McCarthy, Senior Vice President. “As we continue to expand, our focus remains on making the brand available wherever consumers choose to shop. Amazon allows us to reach a broader audience while staying true to the five-star experience, sensorial storytelling, and product performance that define SHAMPOOHOTEL™.”

Inspired by the transformative power of travel, SHAMPOOHOTEL™ creates immersive hair and body care experiences through fragrance, formulation, and design. The collection includes professional-grade shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, body wash, and body lotion formulated for all hair and skin types. Every product is priced at $15, delivering premium performance at an accessible price.

The brand features four destination-inspired collections:

Miami – Bright, sun-soaked, and vibrant

Rio – Energetic, playful, and full of life

Paris – Chic, romantic, and timeless

Marrakesh – Warm, rich, and transportive

Every SHAMPOOHOTEL™ formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, mineral oil, and harsh sulfates. Premium ingredients, sophisticated fragrances, and thoughtfully designed sustainable packaging come together to transform everyday routines into an elevated escape.

Consumers can now shop the complete collection through the SHAMPOOHOTEL™ Amazon Storefront.

About SHAMPOOHOTEL™

Check into SHAMPOOHOTEL™—a five-star escape for your hair and body. Inspired by iconic destinations around the world, the brand combines professional-grade formulas, efficacious ingredients, and transportive fragrances to make every day feel like a vacation. SHAMPOOHOTEL™ offers elevated, vegan, cruelty-free products in sustainable packaging, all at an accessible price.

Contact: shampoohotel@mmlpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d652d0c-16cb-4977-b279-80b2de0d2f0b