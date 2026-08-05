PacBio Announces Faster Runs, Up to 50% More HiFi Data, and New Compliance Controls for the Vega system

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), developer of the world’s most advanced sequencing technologies, today announced the upcoming availability of SPRQ-Nx chemistry and an accompanying software update for its Vega systems. Together, the updates expand the range of HiFi applications laboratories can run in-house and allow customers to match sequencing performance and run time to specific project needs.

Vega SPRQ-Nx brings the same core chemistry used on the high-throughput Revio system to Vega, increasing output from 60 Gb to 90 Gb of HiFi data per run. PacBio is also lowering the U.S. list price per run from $1,100 to $995. The higher output and lower price per run lowers cost per Gb by approximately 40%, letting laboratories run more samples across whole-genome sequencing, targeted sequencing, and synthetic biology applications.

Alongside the new chemistry, the Vega software update introduces two-hour and four-hour sequencing runs. The update also brings Vega in line with the multiomic analysis capabilities available on Revio with a new 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) caller and improved 5mC and 6mA callers. Finally, the update adds user login and audit-tracking capabilities designed to support customers’ 21 CFR Part 11 compliance efforts and strengthen data integrity and workflow traceability.

"Vega SPRQ-Nx expands what labs can do on a benchtop HiFi system,” said Christian Henry, President and CEO of PacBio. “Customers get 50% more HiFi data at a lower price per run, along with faster sequencing options, richer DNA-methylation insights, and controls designed for regulated workflows. These advances and cost reductions make it practical to bring many more high-value HiFi applications in-house or for labs to adopt HiFi sequencing for the first time.”

In the first half of 2026, 19% of Vega runs used libraries with inserts shorter than 2 kb, compared with 3.6% of Revio runs, illustrating Vega’s distinct role in targeted and other short-insert workflows. While Revio customers primarily run whole-genome and full-length RNA sequencing, Vega customers are using the benchtop system across a broad mix of short-insert applications. The new sequencing options allow these short-insert runs to complete within a single laboratory shift, helping keep projects moving.

Vega SPRQ-Nx chemistry lowers DNA input requirements from 2 µg to as low as 500 ng, up to a fourfold reduction that gives laboratories greater flexibility with limited samples and broadens the range of projects they can run in-house. The higher yield also enables laboratories to multiplex up to 96 samples per run using PacBio PureTarget repeat expansion and carrier screening panels, increasing throughput and lowering per-sample sequencing costs.

PacBio plans to make the Vega SPRQ-Nx chemistry products available to ship, and the accompanying Vega software update available to download, by the end of the month. For specifications and ordering information, visit www.pacb.com/vega.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the uses, advantages, quality or performance of, or benefits or expected benefits of using, PacBio products or technologies, including in connection with the planned Vega SPRQ-Nx sequencing chemistry and updated software; reduction in sequencing costs by as much as 40%; improved workflow controls and support for customers’ compliance efforts, data integrity and workflow traceability; improved methylation calling and epigenetic insight; increase in HiFi data by up to 50%; anticipated lower U.S. list prices; laboratories being able to run more samples across more applications; two- and four-hour sequencing runs; potential increased practicality of customers to bring more high-value HiFi applications in-house or to adopt HiFi sequencing for the first time; lower DNA input requirements; potential increased throughput; planned release time-frame; and other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing and selling new products; rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in genomic sequencing; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses, including in connection with increased chip and memory costs; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, PacBio products; potential product performance and quality issues; the possible loss of key suppliers; and, third-party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate PacBio's patents or proprietary rights. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in PacBio's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PacBio's most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors." These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof; except as required by law, PacBio disclaims any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.