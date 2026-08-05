Cadillac Mines Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Full

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadillac Mines Corporation (“Cadillac Mines” or the “Company”) today announced that it has closed its upsized initial public offering of 55,081,700 common shares of the Company (the “Offered Common Shares”) at a price of $6.90 per Offered Common Share (the “CS Offering Price”) and 6,303,000 special flow-through shares of the Company (the “Special FT Shares” and, together with the Offered Common Shares, the “Offered Shares”) at a price of $9.52 per Special FT Share (the “Special FT Offering Price”) for total gross proceeds of approximately $440 million (the “Offering”).

The Offering consisted of a treasury offering by Cadillac Mines of 18,845,000 Offered Common Shares at the CS Offering Price and 6,303,000 Special FT Shares at the Special FT Offering Price, for gross proceeds of C$190,035,060 to Cadillac Mines, and a secondary offering by certain shareholders of the Company (the “Selling Shareholders”) of 36,236,700 Offered Common Shares at the CS Offering Price (the “Secondary Offering”), for gross proceeds of C$250,033,230 to the Selling Shareholders. The Secondary Offering includes 8,006,700 Offered Common Shares sold to the underwriters upon exercise of their option to acquire additional Offered Common Shares at the CS Offering Price (the “Over-Allotment Option”), which was exercised in full. The Company did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of Offered Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.

The Company has also completed a concurrent private placement of 8,696,000 common shares of the Company to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited at the CS Offering Price for gross proceeds of approximately $60 million (the “Agnico Private Placement”). No commission or other fee was paid to the underwriters or any other underwriters or agents in connection with the Agnico Private Placement.

The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, National Bank of Canada Capital Markets and Stifel Canada as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and Scotiabank, Barclays, CIBC Capital Markets, Desjardins Capital Markets and Ventum Financial Corp. as co-managers.

Goodmans LLP acted as Canadian legal counsel to Cadillac Mines and Stikeman Elliott LLP acted as Canadian legal counsel to the underwriters. Dorsey & Whitney, LLP acted as U.S. legal counsel to Cadillac Mines and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as U.S. legal counsel to the underwriters.

The Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CADY”.

The Offering was completed pursuant to Cadillac Mines’ supplemented PREP prospectus dated July 23, 2026 (the “Supplemented Prospectus”) filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Cadillac Mines in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Cadillac Mines

Cadillac Mines Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing a growing portfolio of gold and critical mineral projects along the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake Break in Ontario and Québec. Anchored by the historic Kerr-Addison Mine, the Company is focused on expanding its gold resource base, advancing the Geminid nickel deposit and unlocking the broader potential of its district-scale Abitibi land position. Through disciplined exploration, technical excellence and responsible development, Cadillac Mines is working to create lasting value for shareholders, communities and other stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit www.cadillacmines.com.

Early Warning Disclosure

Pierre Lassonde acquired 1,500,000 Common Shares in the Offering at the CS Offering Price for an aggregate purchase price of $10,350,000. Immediately prior to his acquisition of Common Shares and the closing of the Offering, Pierre Lassonde, together with his joint actors, owned or exercised control over 33,987,280 Common Shares and 3,409 deferred share units, each exercisable for one Common Share (“DSUs”), representing approximately 14.44% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis. Immediately following the closing of the Offering, Pierre Lassonde, together with his joint actors, owns or exercises control over 35,487,280 Common Shares and 3,409 DSUs, representing approximately 13.18% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, representing an approximately 1.26% decrease in Mr. Lassonde’s securityholding percentage.

Mr. Lassonde, together with his joint actors, intend to continue holding the securities for investment purposes and do not currently intend to acquire or dispose of any additional securities of the Company. Nonetheless, Pierre Lassonde and his joint actors may, depending on price, market conditions or other conditions or factors they consider relevant from time to time, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

For further information, including a copy of the corresponding early warning report to be filed by Mr. Lassonde with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, please visit www.sedarplus.com or contact Hannes Portmann, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, by email at the email address listed below or by telephone at 705.998.4392.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Supplemented Prospectus. Cadillac Mines undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Hannes Portmann, Chief Financial Officer

hportmann@cadillacmines.com