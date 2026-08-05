Fabric.AI to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) ("Fabric.AI" or the "Company"), an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, announces that it will participate at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference, taking place August 11-13, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Company will provide a corporate overview of the Company on Tuesday, August 11 at 3:30pm – 3:55pm ET in Griffin/Robinson.

The presentation will provide an overview of Fabric.AI's strategy to address one of the most significant challenges facing artificial intelligence infrastructure: communications. As AI factories continue to scale, the movement of data between processors, memory, and systems has become a critical constraint on performance, efficiency, and scalability. Management will also discuss the Company's vision for AI infrastructure, recent strategic developments, and the growing market opportunity for next-generation optical interconnect technologies as governments, hyperscalers, and semiconductor companies increasingly prioritize high-performance, energy-efficient, and secure communications infrastructure for AI data centers.

The presentation comes amid heightened attention on the strategic importance of AI infrastructure and optical networking. This week, Reuters reported that the Trump administration is drafting restrictions on imports of certain Chinese optical transceivers used in AI data centers, reflecting growing government focus on securing critical AI infrastructure and communications technologies. Fabric.AI believes these developments highlight the increasing strategic importance of next-generation optical interconnect technologies for future AI infrastructure.

"We believe communications—not compute—will define the next generation of AI infrastructure," said Josh Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Fabric.AI. "As AI factories continue to expand in scale and complexity, the ability to move data efficiently becomes increasingly critical. We look forward to sharing our vision with investors and discussing how Fabric.AI is positioning itself to help enable the next generation of AI factories."

James Altucher, Strategic Advisor will join Mr. Silverman during the presentation to discuss the evolution of the AI infrastructure market, the Company's long-term strategy, and the significant opportunity created by next-generation semiconductor technologies designed to power AI factories.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please visit the conference website or contact the Company's investor relations department at ir@fabric-ai.co . Additional conference details are expected to be made available by Canaccord Genuity prior to the event.

About Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

The Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference brings together institutional investors from across the globe with some of the best and most promising growth companies in Canaccord’s core sectors - Technology, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Sustainability, Industrials, and Consumer & Retail.

About Fabric.AI

Fabric.AI is an infrastructure company building a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies to power AI factories — smart data centers optimized for producing intelligence at scale. The Company has exited its prior digital asset treasury strategy to focus on what it believes is a significantly larger opportunity in AI infrastructure.

Fabric.AI is developing MicroLED-based optical interconnects and intends to pursue other system-critical semiconductor solutions designed to unlock faster, more efficient, and more scalable AI workloads. The Company's mission is to help solve the bottlenecks of AI data centers through breakthrough technologies in AI infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "will," "would" and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected capabilities and performance of the Company's MicroLED-based optical interconnect technology; and the Company's ability to develop breakthrough technologies in AI infrastructure. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the Company's MicroLED-based interconnect technology is at an early stage of development and may not achieve the anticipated performance; the Company's dependence on its collaboration with Kopin Corporation for critical MicroLED technology components and intellectual property, and the risk that such collaboration may not produce commercially viable products or may be terminated; non-disclosure agreements with prospective customers or partners may not lead to commercial relationships, supply agreements, or revenue; the Company may be unable to successfully develop or commercialize additional semiconductor technologies; the markets for AI infrastructure and optical interconnect technologies are rapidly evolving and highly competitive, with established copper-based and laser-based incumbents; the Company has limited operating history in the AI semiconductor industry, which makes evaluating its business and future prospects difficult; the Company may require substantial additional capital to fund the development and commercialization of its technologies, and such capital may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's transition from its prior digital asset treasury strategy involves risks; and the Company may face intellectual property risks, including the ability to protect its proprietary technology and avoid infringement of third-party rights.

A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IR Contact:

CORE IR

212-644-0924

ir@fabric-ai.co

Media Contact:

Fabric.AI

press@fabric-ai.co

www.fabricai.com