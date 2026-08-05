70% of Finance Professionals Say Their Organization Experienced a Payment Fraud Attempt or Couldn't Rule One Out, Yooz Study Finds

DALLAS, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payment fraud is no longer an occasional disruption for finance teams. Yooz, an AI-powered finance platform leader, released new research showing that payment fraud attempts have become commonplace as organizations contend with increasingly sophisticated threats and gaps in fraud prevention.

The Yooz 2026 Payment Fraud Readiness Report , conducted via the third-party survey platform Pollfish, surveyed 750 U.S. professionals working in finance, accounting or accounts payable roles. The report explores how organizations experience, detect and respond to payment fraud, the role automation and AI play in prevention, and where finance teams remain most vulnerable.

Key findings from the report include:

70% of finance professionals say their organization experienced a payment fraud attempt in the past two years or could not rule one out.

28% of organizations that experienced a known fraud attempt lost money, and 39% of those incidents resulted in losses of $50,000 or more.

Finance teams with mostly manual accounts payable processes lost money in 42% of known fraud attempts, compared with 30% for highly automated teams and 22% for teams using a mix of automated and manual processes.

49% of finance professionals have let, or almost let, an unusual payment request move forward without additional verification because it came from a trusted source.

48% name an AI-powered threat as their top emerging fraud concern, yet only 21% believe finance teams are extremely prepared for AI-enabled fraud.

Finance teams actively using AI identified fraud attempts at more than twice the rate of non-users (63% versus 30%).



“For years, companies have treated fraud mainly as a people problem: train employees to spot the fake email and hope an approver catches something suspicious,” said Laurent Charpentier, CEO at Yooz. “That approach is becoming less reliable as generative AI makes fraudulent invoices, emails, and even voice requests much harder to distinguish from the real thing. Fraud attempts will continue to become more sophisticated, but stronger processes can prevent more fraudulent payments from going through.”

Visit the 2026 Payment Fraud Readiness Report on Yooz's website for the complete survey results and additional insights.

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