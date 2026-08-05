NectarPay to Deploy 11,000 Payment Terminals Across Texas, Expanding Real-World Crypto Payments

McKinney, TX, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NectarPay , a non-custodial cryptocurrency payment platform, is investing $1.2 million to deploy 11,000 handheld point-of-sale terminals to merchants across Texas, marking one of the largest rollouts of crypto-native payment hardware in the state to date. The rollout builds on an initial deployment already underway in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with the first 1,000 terminals, where merchants have begun onboarding ahead of full hardware delivery.

The terminals give merchants a way to accept cryptocurrency directly from customers without the fees charged by traditional card networks like Visa and Mastercard. NectarPay generates a non-custodial wallet capable of accepting payments across multiple blockchain networks, while the terminals’ default payment methods are native to the TEXITcoin chain. NectarPay has grown its team to 150 people to support the expansion, spanning sales, technical support, and customer service, as the company scales merchant onboarding across new markets.

11,000 handheld point-of-sale terminals committed for deployment across Texas

First phase live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with additional markets to follow

$1.2 million invested in hardware to expand the merchant network

No card network fees for participating merchants

Non-custodial wallets capable of accepting cryptocurrency across multiple blockchain networks, with default payment methods native to the TEXITcoin chain

150-person NectarPay team supporting sales, technical support, and customer service for merchants

Devices designed for simplicity, from standard point-of-sale systems to compact tap-to-pay hardware for single-item transactions

Consumer rewards programme operating on a TEXITcoin Layer 2 Network

"We built NectarPay because merchants deserve a way to accept payments without giving away a cut to Visa or Mastercard every time someone taps their card,” said Bobby Gray, founder of TEXITcoin. “Rolling out 11,000 terminals across Texas means thousands of local businesses can start accepting crypto the same way they accept any other form of payment, with none of the fees and none of the friction. This is what honest, usable money looks like in practice."

As the deployment continues, NectarPay is building out its sales organization to support expansion into additional markets, including Phoenix, with further U.S. rollouts to follow. The company is positioning the network as a growing example of cryptocurrency used for everyday commerce, rather than treated purely as an investment asset.

About NectarPay

NectarPay is a non-custodial crypto payment platform that lets merchants accept digital payments directly from customers, without card network fees or a custodial intermediary holding funds. More information is available at nectar-pay.com .

About TEXITcoin