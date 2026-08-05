Remittix Markets Is Now Live As RTX Ecosystem Expands Into Perpetual Futures Trading

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has officially launched Remittix Markets, bringing perpetual futures trading into the RTX ecosystem and marking a major expansion beyond the project’s original PayFi focus.





The platform gives users access to perps trading while adding a second major product line to the wider Remittix ecosystem. With Remittix Markets now live, the project is moving from a payments-focused platform toward a broader crypto ecosystem built around trading, crypto-to-fiat transfers and future earning products.

The launch also arrives as the Remittix presale has passed $31 million and moves closer to the $32 million milestone, where the team is expected to reveal the official RTX launch date.

Remittix Markets Brings Perps Trading To RTX

Remittix Markets is the project’s dedicated perpetual futures trading platform.

Perpetual futures, commonly known as perps, allow traders to gain exposure to crypto price movements without contracts expiring on a fixed date. The sector has become one of the most active areas of the digital asset market, attracting users who want flexible access to leveraged trading and continuous crypto markets.

By launching Remittix Markets, the project is giving active traders a new way to interact with the RTX ecosystem. The platform also broadens the Remittix audience beyond payments users and presale holders, opening the ecosystem to traders already familiar with perps platforms.

Why Perps Trading Matters For Remittix

Perps trading can bring sustained platform activity, higher user engagement and greater visibility within the wider crypto market.

For Remittix, the launch creates a new growth engine alongside PayFi. The project is no longer dependent on a single product or use case. Instead, it is building a multi-product ecosystem where payments and trading can attract different types of users.

Remittix Markets also gives RTX a stronger utility narrative. As more products enter the ecosystem, RTX can become part of a wider platform experience rather than functioning only as a presale asset.

PayFi Remains The Foundation

While Remittix Markets introduces the trading layer, the crypto-to-fiat PayFi platform remains central to the project.

The platform is designed to let users send crypto while recipients receive fiat directly into bank accounts. It aims to simplify a process that can otherwise require exchanges, wallet transfers, manual conversions and multiple withdrawal steps.

The Remittix PayFi platform is now fully developed and has already been tested by members of the community. This gives the project an established product foundation as Remittix Markets begins live trading.

Together, PayFi and Markets create two distinct pillars for the RTX ecosystem. One targets real-world crypto payments, while the other targets active market participants and perps demand.

Presale Passes $31M As Launch Date Reveal Nears

The Remittix presale has now passed $31 million, leaving the project close to the $32 million launch date reveal milestone.

Once the milestone is reached, the team is expected to confirm the official RTX launch date. That gives the community a clear near-term event to watch as live products continue to expand around the token.

The arrival of Remittix Markets changes the wider Remittix story. What began as a crypto-to-fiat payments project is now developing into a broader ecosystem spanning PayFi, perpetual futures trading and future products.



Website: https://remittix.io



Markets: https://remittixmarkets.io

FAQ

What is Remittix Markets?

Remittix Markets is the live perpetual futures trading platform added to the wider RTX ecosystem.

How does Remittix Markets fit alongside PayFi?

PayFi focuses on sending crypto to bank accounts as fiat, while Remittix Markets gives users access to perpetual futures trading.

When will the official RTX launch date be revealed?

Remittix is expected to reveal the official launch date once its presale reaches the $32 million milestone.

Media details:

Company: Remittix

Website: https://remittix.io/

Email Id: andy@remittix.io

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