Mueller Water Products Releases Sustainability Report

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA), a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s progress in advancing environmental stewardship, operational excellence, responsible business practices, employee well-being and community impact.

The latest report provides data from 2025 and highlights the company’s sustainability activities across six key pillars—Health and Safety, Products, Environment, Employees, Communities and Governance. Key highlights from the report include:

Achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate of 1.20, the lowest in our history and well below industry averages

Identified ~9.6 billion gallons of water loss savings generated for clients by EchoShore ® leak detection since 2020

leak detection since 2020 Reduced scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 13% year-over-year, bringing our total reduction to 35%

Used ~94% recycled metal to produce our products

Decreased hazardous waste generation by 64% year-over year

Reached employee engagement score of 80%, achieving this milestone one year ahead of our target year





“Guided by our long-standing purpose—connecting communities to water, life’s most essential resource, with exceptional people, solutions and products—we continue to make meaningful strides across our business, from raising the bar on safety and deepening employee engagement to advancing operational excellence for our customers and stakeholders,” said Paul McAndrew, Mueller’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The achievements highlighted in this report reflect the dedication of our team and our continued focus on delivering meaningful value for customers, communities and stakeholders.”

To read the full 2025 Sustainability Report, please visit: https://marketing.muellerwp.com/sustainability

Cautionary Statement

The standards of measurement and performance contained in this report are currently being developed and are based on assumptions, and no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation or prospect set forth in this report can or will be achieved. Any references to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) or other standards are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended to indicate that the Company currently complies with any such guidelines or standards. The inclusion of information in this report is not an indication that the subject or information is material to the Company’s business or operating results.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other.







Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid

770-206-4116

wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact: Jenny Barabas

470-806-5771

jbarabas@muellerwp.com