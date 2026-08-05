As Wildfires Destroy Communities, Industry Leaders Target a Booming Resilience Market

DENVER, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247marketnews.com ) – Wildfires are becoming one of the defining challenges facing the planet, which underscores the growing importance of fire-resistant construction materials. Beyond the tragic loss of life and property, insurers, builders and policymakers are increasingly focused on technologies that can improve resilience against fire, embers, radiant heat and the water damage that often follows firefighting efforts. As these disasters become more frequent, companies advancing technologies designed to improve fire resistance, structural durability and long-term building performance, like Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI), AZZ (NYSE: AZZ), PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG), and Owens Corning (NYSE: OC), could find themselves addressing a rapidly expanding market.

Recent fires near Spokane, Washington, and throughout western Canada have destroyed hundreds of structures and forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate. The events highlight a broader trend: communities are increasingly evaluating building materials not simply for cost and appearance, but for their ability to withstand extreme environmental conditions.

Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI): Advancing Fire- And Water-Resistant Composite Building Materials

Xeriant used the latest wildfire events to highlight the growing need for next-generation construction materials capable of improving resilience in fire-prone regions. The company's DUREVER™ product portfolio includes NEXBOARD™, a composite construction panel manufactured from recycled materials and enhanced with proprietary fire-retardant technology. According to the company, the product has achieved Class A performance under ASTM E84 testing and has successfully completed the NFPA 286 full-room corner burn test, two widely recognized benchmarks for evaluating fire performance in building materials.

Beyond fire resistance, Xeriant is emphasizing durability against secondary water damage, an increasingly important consideration as structures often face both firefighting efforts and post-fire flooding. The company believes combining fire-retardant performance with water resistance could provide meaningful benefits for homeowners, insurers and municipalities seeking more resilient building solutions. As insurers continue reassessing wildfire risk across North America, advanced construction materials may become an increasingly important component of mitigation strategies.

AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ): Protecting Infrastructure Through Fireproofing and Protective Coatings

AZZ has built its business around metal coating technologies and infrastructure protection, serving industrial, utility and construction markets. Through its metal coatings and Precoat Metals businesses, the company provides corrosion protection and specialty coatings designed to improve the durability and longevity of critical infrastructure exposed to demanding environments.

The company's coating technologies support commercial construction, electrical infrastructure and industrial facilities where fire protection, corrosion resistance and structural preservation are increasingly important considerations. As governments and private developers invest in infrastructure modernization, demand for advanced protective coatings capable of extending asset life while meeting evolving safety standards continues to grow.

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG): Advanced Fire Protection Through Specialty Coatings

PPG Industries remains one of the world's largest coatings manufacturers, with a broad portfolio that includes passive fire protection systems for commercial buildings, energy infrastructure and industrial facilities. Its fire-protective coatings are designed to help structural steel maintain integrity during high-temperature events, providing additional evacuation time and supporting compliance with modern building codes.

In addition to fire-resistant coatings, PPG continues investing in sustainable materials and next-generation protective technologies for construction and infrastructure markets. As building owners increasingly prioritize resilience alongside energy efficiency and sustainability, specialty coatings have become a growing segment of the broader construction materials industry.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC): Fire-Resistant Building Products for Modern Construction

Owens Corning is widely recognized for insulation, roofing and composite materials used throughout residential and commercial construction. Many of its roofing systems, fiberglass insulation products and composite building materials are engineered to meet demanding fire-resistance standards while also improving energy efficiency and structural performance.

The company continues expanding its portfolio of high-performance building materials designed to address increasingly stringent construction codes and evolving climate risks. As wildfire exposure grows across many regions of the United States and Canada, demand for roofing systems and exterior building products offering enhanced fire performance could become an increasingly important driver within the broader construction products market.

Building For a More Resilient Future

The construction industry is gradually shifting from simply rebuilding after disasters toward designing structures that are better equipped to withstand them. Fire-resistant panels, passive fire protection coatings, advanced roofing systems and composite building materials are becoming increasingly relevant as insurers, municipalities and builders adapt to higher wildfire risk.

For investors, companies like Xeriant, AZZ, PPG Industries and Owens Corning represent different approaches to the same long-term trend: improving infrastructure resilience through advanced materials science. While each company serves different markets and operates at different scales, all are positioned within an industry where demand for fire-resistant technologies may continue expanding as climate resilience becomes a central focus of future construction.

Sources

Xeriant: https://xeriant.com/

Xeriant News Release (Newswire): https://www.newsfilecorp.com/

National Fire Protection Association (NFPA): https://www.nfpa.org/

U.S. Forest Service – Wildfire Information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/fire

AZZ Inc.: https://www.azz.com/

PPG Industries: https://www.ppg.com/

Owens Corning: https://www.owenscorning.com/

Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS): https://ibhs.org/

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