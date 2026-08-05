DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE American: DDC) Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO Norma Chu Provides Mid-Year Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dear Valued Shareholders,

During the first half of 2026, DDC remained committed to our mission of building a profitable and growing food business while stacking more Bitcoin per share for the benefit of our shareholders and our community. We focused on delivering organic growth in the operating business while adding more Bitcoin to our treasury, against a challenging macro backdrop in the global economy and in the Bitcoin market. Building this dual engine inside one company continues to guide us toward better capital allocation decisions and to carry us through the current market environment.

An increasingly profitable operating business

We expect first-half 2026 revenue of $19.5 to $20.5 million, up approximately 28% from $15.6 million a year ago. Gross profit of $5.8 to $6.2 million, up approximately 15%, and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 to $1.3 million, approximately 3 times our entire full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million.

Gross margin came in around 30%, against 31.4% for full-year 2025. We leaned into higher-volume channels during the period that delivered more revenue and EBITDA, on slightly thinner margin per dollar.

Strategic buildout of our own AI operating system

The other thing we spent the first half on does not show up in any of the numbers above.

Since announcing the DDC Treasury Intelligence Platform in April, we have been building it with our partner Appnovation. The work so far has gone into the DDC Treasury Graph, a governed internal record of our past Bitcoin purchases and the market conditions around each one. On top of that we are developing a predictive model to support how we evaluate the timing of incremental purchases, including how a purchase that makes sense on a long horizon interacts with short-term market conditions, and whether to run or unwind passive yield strategies against the treasury.

This is an investment in how well we run the strategy we already have. Every company that adopts a Bitcoin treasury is making the same long-term bet on the asset, and what will start to separate them is whether the decisions around that asset are disciplined, consistent and defensible. We build that discipline into our own process now, while the industry is early. A record of what we considered, what we chose and what followed also compounds.

Our objective for the system is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of how we manage our treasury. More functions are being implemented weekly. We will report on it as the system continues to learn through iterations over a full market cycle,

Where our treasury stands

As of today, DDC held 2,899 Bitcoin at an average cost of $78,204. Bitcoin per 1,000 fully diluted DDC shares stood at 0.060942, up 53.3% year to date. That is the figure we manage against. Adding Bitcoin counts for something only when each share ends up backed by more of it than before.

Our management focus is clear. We will exit this bear market with a larger Bitcoin treasury, lower average cost, and a stronger capital stack to support further expansion as we head into the next bull market.

Expanding the Bitcoin community - Dishing Up Bitcoin

Another part of our mission at DDC is to further the reach of Bitcoin. We believe that everyone in the Bitcoin community has the responsibility of sharing Bitcoin with others. When I first entered this space as an outsider, the community was incredibly welcoming and there were lots of educational materials on Bitcoin. But as I think about the future of Bitcoin and where Bitcoin’s next hundred million holders are going to arrive from, I see a very big gap in the media between the thousands of podcasts and any lifestyle content for Bitcoin. The existing educational material around this asset is excellent if you already speak the language and have some understanding of crypto and the financial markets. Filling the next room with newcomers takes something different.

So, we have decided to launch the first ever Bitcoin cooking show, Dishing Up Bitcoin. Everyone needs food and we think everyone needs Bitcoin too. There is something special that happens in the kitchen when people connect through candid sharing, creation and innovation. I am extremely grateful to have amazing thought leaders from the space join me as my first guests on the show, including CEO of Strategy Phong Le, my dear friend and Bitcoin female powerhouse and media brand Natalie Brunell, and the incredible Mike Alfred, to name a few.

We shared stories about our childhood, our families, our experiences with money and Bitcoin. The first episode goes live on August 20 across all social and video platforms. I am very excited about this launch.

Looking into the second half 2026

Our priorities for the rest of 2026 are clear and focused. Drive profitable growth in the core Asian food business. Improve channel economics, procurement and operating efficiency. Preserve liquidity and keep capital allocation disciplined. Grow long-term value per share through measured treasury and repurchase decisions.

Every Bitcoin winter looks obvious afterwards and feels impossible while you are inside it, and I have no special ability to call the bottom of this one. I am committed to building DDC to come out of this bear market with a growing and profitable business, more Bitcoin per share, a stronger balance sheet, and more people who understand why any of this matters.

None of what we have accomplished is possible without the team at DDC and our partners who help bring our vision to reality. Thank you for your continued support.

With gratitude and dedication,

Norma Chu

Founder, Chairwoman & Chief Executive Officer

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE American: DDC)

About DDC Enterprise Limited

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSEAMERICAN: DDC) is participating proactively in the corporate Bitcoin treasury evolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The Company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset while continuing to expand its portfolio of culinary brands. DDC is at the forefront of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture. For more information, visit www.ddc.xyz.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to the Company’s preliminary and unaudited financial results, business prospects, operating performance, accumulation of Bitcoin, the anticipated benefits of the DDC Treasury Intelligence Platform, the Company and its management’s view of market conditions and outlook, and the Company’s goals, strategy and future activity. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 20-F, 6-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov. It is also inherent in forward-looking statements for there to be risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

pr@ddc.xyz

Media:

pr@ddc.xyz

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/349cb8cc-d8c0-492c-97bf-e0bfaef9ab30