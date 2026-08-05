CSG Invests in North Vector Dynamics, a Canadian Missile Systems Developer Advancing Autonomy, Precision Interception, and Hypersonic Technologies

Industrial-technological group CSG has become a strategic investor in Canadian technology company North Vector Dynamics (NVD), which develops advanced air defence technologies, precision-guided missiles, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and next-generation hypersonic technologies.

The investment represents another step in CSG's long-term strategy to expand its technological capabilities in fields that will shape the future of modern defence over the coming decades. The parties have agreed not to disclose the value of the investment. The company's valuation now surpasses USD 90 million.

"The nature of modern conflicts is changing rapidly. Autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, precision guidance, and cost-effective air defence are becoming increasingly important. North Vector Dynamics is developing a series of interceptors with the potential to fundamentally shape these capabilities in the years ahead. That is why we decided not only to become an investor, but above all a long-term strategic partner of the company. In addition to capital, we want to provide our industrial expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and commercial network in Ukraine, across NATO member states, and with partner nations around the world," said Michal Strnad, Chairman of the Board and CEO of CSG.

In recent years, CSG has systematically expanded its capabilities in radar technologies, air defence, air traffic management, autonomous systems, propulsion systems for missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, and other advanced defence technologies. The solutions developed by North Vector Dynamics naturally complement this strategy and expand the Group's technology portfolio with another highly promising segment.

In addition to its equity investment, CSG will provide NVD with its industrial base, expertise, integration opportunities within its own systems, and an extensive international commercial network. The objective is to support the commercialisation of technologies developed by NVD and facilitate their deployment, particularly across NATO member states.

"Our investment in North Vector Dynamics demonstrates CSG's approach to technological innovation. We are not simply looking for attractive companies, but for partners with the potential to significantly influence the future of defence technologies. We want to help NVD accelerate development, expand production, and gain access to allied markets, where its technologies can play an important role in building modern defence capabilities. Canada also belongs to the most attractive investment destinations worldwide thanks to its stabiliy, transparency and highly qualified teams," said Stanislav Kuba, Investment Director of CSG.

Technologies for the Modern Battlefield

North Vector Dynamics is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and was established in 2022 to develop next-generation technologies for air and missile defence. Today, the company is contracted by Canada’s Department of National Defence to advance hypersonic technologies, and is developing a range of advanced systems that address the rapidly evolving nature of modern armed conflicts.

NVD was founded by a team that includes former aerospace engineering professors with experience in applied research at NASA and other world-leading institutions. General (Ret) Tom Lawson, who served as the senior military commander of the Canadian Armed Forces and Deputy Commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, serves as a Strategic Advisor.

One of the company's flagship products is the CM-70 counter-UAS missile, a precision-guided interceptor. It is designed to solve the cost equation of modern air defence by effectively neutralizing threats posed by high-speed, highly maneuverable unmanned aerial systems (UAS), at a fraction of the cost of conventional guided missile interceptors. Thanks to its open architecture, the system is compatible with NATO command-and-control systems and can be integrated into existing layered air defence architectures.

In addition to counter-UAS solutions, NVD is developing strike and interception systems spanning multiple speed, range, and payload classes, build on a variety of sensing and propulsion technologies.

Canada is an important NATO ally for CSG and a major centre for defence research and technological innovation within the Alliance, as well as a partner with the United States in continental defence. This strategic investment in North Vector Dynamics therefore creates new opportunities for CSG to expand both technological and industrial cooperation across the North American market.

"We are proud to welcome a major industry player such as CSG as a strategic investor. Beyond capital, CSG brings deep industrial expertise, extensive knowledge of defence markets, and a strong presence across Europe and around the world. We share the same vision of rapidly building modern defence capabilities for Canada, NATO, and other allied nations, and we believe this partnership will significantly accelerate both the growth of North Vector Dynamics and the deployment of our technologies into operational use," said Dr. Paul Ziadé, Co-Founder and CEO of North Vector Dynamics.

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