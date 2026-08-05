WARDJET Introduces the APEX-90: A New Standard in 5-Axis Waterjet Cutting Technology

TALLMADGE, Ohio, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WARDJET, a leading manufacturer of advanced CNC waterjet cutting systems, today announced the launch of the Apex 90 Waterjet Cutting Head, a next-generation 5-axis cutting solution engineered to expand the capabilities of precision waterjet machining for manufacturers producing increasingly complex parts.

Building on the proven performance of the industry-leading APEX-60, the APEX-90 delivers an entirely new level of cutting flexibility. Featuring a full ±90-degree cutting range, an innovative wrist-pivot design, and extended reach beyond the traditional Z-axis limitations, the APEX-90 enables manufacturers to access cutting angles, geometries, and part features previously unattainable with conventional 5-axis waterjet systems.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bfcdc24-1e3c-4d02-901e-ee9abead2d70

As manufacturers across aerospace, automotive, energy, composites, heavy equipment, and industrial fabrication continue to push the limits of product design, conventional flat-sheet cutting is no longer enough. Large castings, molded composite parts, automotive stampings, aerospace structures, weldments, pipes, and oversized fabrications increasingly require cutting angles and machine reach beyond the capabilities of traditional 5-axis systems.

The APEX-90 was engineered specifically to meet these evolving manufacturing demands.

Unlike conventional bevel cutting heads designed primarily for taper compensation and bevel cutting on flat material, the APEX-90 enables cutting at angles up to ±90 degrees, allowing the waterjet stream to operate horizontally when required. Its proprietary wrist-pivot architecture extends the cutting head beyond the physical constraints of the Z-carriage, providing exceptional access to hard-to-reach features while maintaining the precision and accuracy expected from WARDJET systems.

The APEX-90 enables manufacturers to:

Cut at angles up to ±90°

Reach beneath flanges, overhangs, and recessed features

Access deep cavities and confined geometries

Perform complex 3D contour cutting

Trim molded composite components and large formed parts

Process oversized fabrications with extended Z-axis travel

These advanced capabilities dramatically expand the range of applications that can be completed with waterjet technology while preserving the outstanding edge quality, precision, and material versatility for which WARDJET is known.

A key innovation behind the APEX-90 is its wrist-pivot architecture. Unlike traditional cutting heads that are restricted by the Z-axis carriage, the APEX-90 extends beyond the carriage itself, allowing the cutting stream to reach previously inaccessible areas. This breakthrough design makes it ideal for demanding applications such as vertical pipe cutting, composite flash trimming, undercuts, mold finishing, deep-pocket machining, and intricate 3D contour cutting.

The APEX-90 also retains all the proven advantages of the APEX-60, including WARDJET's industry-leading taper compensation technology. By automatically correcting for the natural taper created during waterjet cutting, manufacturers achieve superior dimensional accuracy, exceptional edge quality, highly repeatable parts, and reduced material waste.

Designed for both abrasive and pure waterjet cutting, the APEX-90 delivers exceptional versatility across a broad range of materials, including steel, stainless steel, aluminum, titanium, composites, plastics, rubber, foam, glass, and stone.

Beyond increasing machining capability, the APEX-90 gives engineers greater design freedom. By removing many of the accessibility limitations associated with conventional 5-axis waterjet systems, manufacturers can produce more complex components, reduce secondary machining operations, simplify assemblies, shorten production cycles, and accelerate product development.

With the introduction of the APEX-90, WARDJET continues its commitment to advancing waterjet technology by delivering innovative solutions that help manufacturers tackle increasingly demanding production challenges while expanding what's possible with CNC waterjet cutting.

The WARDJET APEX-90 Waterjet Cutting Head is now available through WARDJET and its global dealer network. Manufacturers interested in learning more or scheduling a live demonstration can visit www.wardjet.com.

About WARDJET

WARDJET designs and manufactures high-performance CNC waterjet cutting systems for manufacturers around the world. Serving industries including aerospace, automotive, energy, metal fabrication, composites, foam, rubber, stone, and industrial manufacturing, WARDJET delivers precision-engineered solutions that combine advanced technology, exceptional reliability, and industry-leading customer support to help manufacturers increase productivity, improve part quality, and expand their cutting capabilities.

Website: www.wardjet.com

Email: info@wardjet.com

Phone: +1 (844)-927-3538

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca84117a-bff1-48fa-ac32-4998ef000977