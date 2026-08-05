Virtuix Advances U.S. Marine Corps Infantry Trainer with Selection of AVRT





AVRT to Provide Mission-Ready Weapons Tracking and Immersive Training Content for Fireteam Simulator

Collaboration Builds on Virtuix's Role as Lead Integrator for Next-Generation Infantry Training

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems, today announced that it has selected AVRT to provide weapons tracking and content development for the Company’s U.S. Marine Corps Infantry Fireteam Virtual Trainer (IFVT).

Virtuix is the lead integrator on the development of IFVT, an immersive multi-user training system being developed for operational assessment by the U.S. Marine Corps through Virtuix's strategic partner KBR.

Under the collaboration, AVRT will provide its mission-proven tracked weapon system and instructor tools for integration with Virtuix's Omni One locomotion platform. As lead integrator on the project, Virtuix is combining full-body movement, AI-enabled virtual environments, synthetic weapons, and instructor controls into a unified training system designed to replicate the physical and cognitive demands of modern infantry combat.

The infantry trainer enables four Marines to maneuver together through realistic combat scenarios using unrestricted movement on Omni One treadmills rather than joystick or limited roomscale navigation. Equipped with tracked M4 rifle surrogates and Meta Quest headsets, trainees walk, run, crouch, communicate, identify threats, and engage enemy targets while instructors monitor exercises in real time and conduct detailed after-action reviews. The system is designed to support infantry fireteam missions including close-quarters battle, patrol operations, threat identification, tactical decision-making under stress, and mission rehearsal while significantly reducing the cost and logistical burden of live-fire exercises.

"Our vision is to create the most realistic and immersive infantry training system available," said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO of Virtuix. "Natural locomotion fundamentally changes how Marines train by allowing them to move exactly as they would in combat instead of relying on joysticks or teleportation. Combining Omni One with AVRT's mature weapons tracking and mission-ready training content creates a powerful solution that brings together movement, realism, teamwork, and tactical decision-making in a single integrated platform without boundaries."

The training system is expected to be delivered to the U.S. Marine Corps in Quantico, VA, in the fourth calendar quarter of this year. If successful, the project could be expanded and deployed to Marine Corps training centers nationwide, supporting broader adoption of VR-based infantry training.

The AVRT partnership further strengthens Virtuix's rapidly expanding defense business. Over the past year, in addition to being the lead integrator for the U.S. Marine Corps infantry trainer, the Company received a U.S. Air Force SBIR Phase I award, entered into a development agreement with the U.S. Navy, sold systems to the U.S. Army and the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, collaborated with NASA on its Moon and Mars Exploration Analog Mission, partnered with LeadTech on a next-generation Counter-UAS training system, deployed a system to Tesla for their Optimus robotics division, and earned consecutive AWE Auggie Awards recognizing Omni One as the XR industry's leading interaction platform.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company’s premier portfolio of “Omni” omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees without boundaries inside AI-generated worlds. With a focus on immersive entertainment, defense training, and enterprise applications, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of full-body XR and AI-driven immersive experiences for users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

Please visit the Company’s new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.

About AVRT

Adaptive Virtual Reality Training (AVRT) develops immersive virtual reality training systems for military, law enforcement, and public safety organizations. Its mission-ready platform combines tracked synthetic weapons, instructor-operated scenario management, and high-fidelity tactical environments to deliver realistic, repeatable, and cost-effective training for mission-critical personnel. AVRT's solutions are designed to improve operational readiness through immersive simulation while reducing the cost and complexity associated with traditional live training.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “could,” “would,” “potential” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s plans to pursue strategic acquisitions, the potential benefits of any such acquisition, the expected synergies, the potential impact on revenues or shareholder value, and the Company’s position in the defense training market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; risks related to government contracting, including contract cancellations, modifications, or funding changes; the uncertainties related to market conditions; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

VTIX@mzgroup.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed226abf-354c-416e-9a54-e9d06415f146