Amsterdam, 5 August 2026

HEINEKEN N.V. GENERAL MEETING APPROVES APPOINTMENT RAFAEL OLIVEIRA AS MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) announced today that its General Meeting of Shareholders has approved the appointment of Rafael Oliveira (Rafa) as member of the Executive Board. Rafa will become Chair of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer for a period of four years, with effect from 1 October 2026.



The voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Heineken N.V. of 5 August 2026 can be found via: https://www.theheinekencompany.com/investors/governance/shareholder-meetings, as per close of business on 6 August 2026.

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Enquiries

Media Investors Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien Director Global Communications Global Director of Investor Relations Marlous den Bieman Lennart Scholtus Head of Media, Issues and Crises Investor Relations Manager E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com E-mail: investors@heineken.com Tel: +31-20-5239-355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 87,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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