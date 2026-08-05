CECO Environmental Announces Rescheduling of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call to August 10

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announced that it has rescheduled its second quarter 2026 earnings call from August 6, 2026, to August 10, 2026.

The Company anticipates it will need additional time to complete its financial reporting and review processes following the acquisition of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc., which closed on June 1, 2026. The second quarter represents CECO’s first reporting period as a combined company.

“We look forward to reporting our second quarter earnings on Monday, August 10th. The integration with Thermon continues to go very well as we remain on-or-ahead of schedule with synergy capture. Additionally, our growth programs and markets remain strong. The need for additional time to complete our financial consolidation and review process dictated the decision to push back our earnings release by a few days to ensure accuracy,” commented Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer.

CECO expects to release its second quarter 2026 financial results premarket on Monday, August 10, 2026, and will host an earnings conference call that morning starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company continues to expect to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company’s financial results and presentation will be posted on its website at www.cecoenviro.com.

The details for the webcast are:

When: Monday, August 10 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Where: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zdq77qcb



How: Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above

Participant Dial-in:

USA - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

USA / International Toll +1 (646) 307-1963

Passcode: 1634646

A replay to the conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the live webcast has concluded.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water, and energy transition markets globally through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications in power generation, petrochemical processing, refining, midstream gas transport and treatment, electric vehicle and battery production, metals and mineral processing, polysilicon production, battery recycling, beverage can production, and produced and oily water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other industrial applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO’s global headquarters is in Addison, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

CECO Environmental Investor Contact:

Marcio Pinto

Vice President – Integration and Investor Relations

888-990-6670

Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com



Steven Hooser and Jean Marie Young

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com