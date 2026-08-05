North Carolina Benefits From 16,000 New Kinetic Fiber Builds

Rapid Q2 2026 expansion benefits communities and customers by enabling remote work, gaming, streaming, agriculture and telehealth

141,000 total fiber locations added across Kinetic’s 18-state footprint in Q2

CONCORD, N.C., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic today announced a major broadband expansion in North Carolina, delivering multi-gig fiber internet to an additional 16,000 homes across more than 40 communities in the second quarter of 2026. The expansion highlights Kinetic’s commitment to delivering better technology, at a better value, for customers.

According to Ookla’s 2026 H1 Speedtest data, Kinetic delivers “the fastest upload speeds” in Albermarle, China Grove, Kannapolis, Lexington, Mooresville, Sanford and Tyro.*

In the second quarter of 2026, Kinetic added fiber locations in Granite Quarry, Concord, Indian Trail, Pine Bluff, China Grove, Tryon, Morven, Davidson, Kannapolis and more. A portion of these locations were supported by funds awarded to the State of North Carolina by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“Kinetic has great, friendly staff and awesome service. My representative is always available with any questions I may have. Love my Kinetic service,” said Pamela Osborne, a Kinetic customer in Mathews.

To date, more than 201,000 homes and businesses across the Tar Heel State have access to Kinetic’s high-speed, next-generation connectivity.

Research shows that fiber-connected communities experience 213% higher business growth, 10% higher self-employment and a 14-17% increase in home values. Fiber is also significantly more sustainable than copper cables and uses up to 95% less energy per gigabit. It requires less maintenance over time, which reduces environmental impacts and community disruptions.

“Fast, reliable fiber internet is more important than ever; it can change the way people live, work and learn in today’s digital world. Better connectivity can create new opportunities in communities of every size, and we’re committed to delivering it,” said Stacy Hale, Kinetic’s state operations president. “Our focus is on building strong, future-ready infrastructure that helps residents, businesses and families stay connected and succeed for years to come.”

Kinetic fiber customers can benefit from seamless 4K+ streaming across multiple devices with no data caps and no usage charges. Multi-gigabit connections support remote work, online learning and low-latency gaming and, through partnerships with YouTube TV, AT&T for wireless bundles, and eero, an Amazon company, households and businesses receive a unified high-performance connectivity experience.

More North Carolina residents now have access to:

Wi-Fi 7 – The newest, most advanced secure connection with equipment from manufacturers like eero, an Amazon company. Wi-Fi 7 delivers faster speeds and lower latency and supports up to 200+ connected devices at the same time, creating a better internet experience with wall-to-wall coverage and less tech stress.

– The newest, most advanced secure connection with equipment from manufacturers like eero, an Amazon company. Wi-Fi 7 delivers faster speeds and lower latency and supports up to 200+ connected devices at the same time, creating a better internet experience with wall-to-wall coverage and less tech stress. Whole-Home Wi-Fi Set-Up – Professional new fiber installs coupled with the Kinetic Promise ™, which is a pledge that technicians will not leave the home until Wi-Fi works in every area and on every device where needed.

– Professional new fiber installs coupled with the ™, which is a pledge that technicians will not leave the home until Wi-Fi works in every area and on every device where needed. YouTube TV Bundle – New bundle gives eligible Kinetic customers a $10 per month discount for up to 12 months** when they pair YouTube TV with their high-speed internet packages.



Kinetic, recently named CNET’s Best Rural Fiber Internet Provider in 2026, has approximately 11.7 million fiber strand miles and approximately 2.1 million homes passed to date across its 18-state footprint.

“As we invest in communities and grow our fiber-optic network, we’re reaching more areas faster with award-winning technology to help people stay connected to what matters most, build businesses, work online and access new opportunities,” said Hale.

Residents interested in Kinetic Fiber Internet can check service availability and construction updates at www.gokinetic.com or call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237).

About Kinetic: Named the Telecommunications Company of the Year in 2026 (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Krtek

uniti.kinetic.pr@uniti.com

Kinetic Promise™ relies on reasonable effort to confirm Wi‑Fi works in living spaces where customer grants technician access. Wi‑Fi coverage & performance vary by layout, building materials, interference, & device capability. Not a guarantee of uniform coverage, speed, or error‑free service. Add. equipment or wiring may be required & incur charges; certain areas/devices (e.g., detached structures or outdoor spaces) may be excluded. Customer may cancel any time.

*Based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 1H 2026. All rights reserved. Technology agnostic.

**New and existing Kinetic users new to YouTube TV main plan. If eligible, user receives a free trial then, $10/mo off current price for 12 months. After 12 months, you will be charged the full subscription price, currently $82.99/mo but subject to change. Cancel anytime.