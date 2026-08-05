ATIS Acquires Buckley Belcher to Strengthen Consulting and Expand Managed Services Capabilities

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIS today announced the acquisition of Buckley Belcher & Company, LLC, a respected elevator consulting firm known for its expertise in modernization, new construction consulting, contract strategy, and long-term asset planning.

Building owners are increasingly challenged to manage aging equipment, rising costs, and long-term capital investments across complex elevator portfolios. ATIS has built its business around helping clients navigate those challenges through consulting, inspections, and managed services. The addition of Buckley Belcher expands those capabilities and strengthens ATIS's ability to support clients throughout the full lifecycle of their vertical transportation assets.

Buckley Belcher brings decades of experience advising owners on modernization projects, construction planning, maintenance contract negotiations, and capital investment strategies. Their expertise complements ATIS's existing consulting and managed services offerings while adding additional depth in key markets across North America.

"This is a natural fit," said Jim Fox, CEO of ATIS. "We've been building a model that brings together consulting, managed services, and inspections to help clients better understand and manage their portfolios. Buckley Belcher adds to that in a meaningful way. Their experience strengthens what we already do and expands how we support clients over time."

For Buckley Belcher, the decision to join ATIS reflects a shared vision for the future of the industry and the growing demand for objective guidance, ongoing oversight, and long-term capital planning.

"We've spent years helping clients plan, navigate, and improve complex elevator systems," said Mark Belcher, Founder of Buckley Belcher. "What stood out about ATIS is how they've brought those pieces together. There's a strong consulting foundation, real managed services behind it, and a long-term vision for helping clients manage their assets more effectively. We're excited to be part of that and help build on it."

"What attracted me to ATIS was the opportunity to bring even more value to clients," said Bob Buckley, Founder of Buckley Belcher. "Our team has always focused on helping owners make informed decisions about their vertical transportation assets. Joining ATIS gives us access to additional resources, broader capabilities, and a platform that will help us support clients in new ways."

As organizations seek partners who can provide strategic guidance, ongoing oversight, and a more connected approach to asset management, ATIS continues to expand its ability to serve those needs. The addition of Buckley Belcher represents another step in ATIS's commitment to helping clients improve safety, performance, and long-term value across their elevator and escalator portfolios.

About ATIS

ATIS is one of North America’s largest providers of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services. With a team of more than 250 inspectors and consultants, ATIS provides unparalleled service across the US and Canada to more than 15,000 clients, promoting the safety and performance of nearly 100,000 elevators and escalators. Renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, ATIS provides expert consulting services for a wide range of projects across all sectors, including new construction, modernization, and asset management, with fully managed elevator solutions that include maintenance management and certificate management.

Media Contact: Rachel Baker SVP, Marketing and CX

rbaker@atis.com