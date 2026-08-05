Fiserv and Stuut Partner to Bring Agentic AI to Enterprise Receivables

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Stuut Technologies to help eligible enterprise finance teams modernize manual, fragmented B2B receivables processes where available. The collaboration brings together Fiserv’s Commerce Hub, Fiserv’s global payments platform, and SnapPay®, its order-to-cash solution, with Stuut’s AI-enabled automation capabilities to support collections, cash application, payments, disputes, and deductions, subject to applicable requirements and implementation timelines.

Under the agreement, Commerce Hub will serve as the payment processing foundation for Stuut’s platform, while SnapPay will integrate Stuut’s technology to help automate accounts receivable and B2B payment workflows for eligible organizations where available. Together, the companies plan to deliver an integrated set of capabilities designed to help organizations reduce manual work, support working capital management, and improve visibility into cash flow and customer payment activity.

"Businesses are increasingly looking for ways to improve customer experiences while optimizing working capital,” said Jackson McIntosh, SVP, Payments Value Added Services at Fiserv. "Together with Stuut, we are combining our payment and receivables expertise with AI innovation, helping our clients streamline order-to-cash workflows, support productivity gains, improve operational efficiency and deliver greater value."

Founded in 2024, Stuut helps B2B enterprises use agentic AI to transform manual, error-prone order-to-cash processes. Its AI agent has collected more than $2 billion in B2B invoices, growing adoption of the platform.

"By combining Stuut’s AI agent with Commerce Hub and SnapPay, we are giving finance teams a next-generation solution to help modernize order-to-cash operations," said Tarek Alaruri, CEO and Co-Founder of Stuut. "Together with Fiserv’s scale and payments technology, we are providing the foundation to bring these capabilities to more enterprise customers."

About Stuut

Stuut Technologies is an AI platform that automates accounts receivable work for enterprises. Its AI agent executes collections, cash application, credit, payments, disputes and deductions while learning customer behavior and working within existing ERP systems. Stuut helps finance teams improve cash flow, reduce DSO and eliminate manual work, with deployments completed in days. The platform integrates with SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and other major financial systems and supports global operations. Founded by Tarek Alaruri, Adam Chaarawi and Ben Winter, Stuut is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Activant Capital, Khosla Ventures and other leading investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America’s Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.



Media Relations:

Torrie Miers

Director, Communications - Merchant Solutions

Fiserv, Inc.

+1-470-669-5181

victoria.miers@fiserv.com