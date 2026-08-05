Besen Private Capital Group at Besen Partners Expands Team with Five New Investment Sales Associates

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 38+ years of commercial real estate experience, Besen Partners continues to strengthen its investment sales platform with the expansion of its Besen Private Capital Group (BPCG), announcing the addition of five new Investment Sales Associates: Oliver Anderes, Lucas DePasquale, Brandon Cimino, Michael Desmond, and Jack Kohn.

As commercial real estate investment activity continues to evolve and capital increasingly flows beyond traditional markets, Besen Partners has expanded its platform to better serve investors seeking opportunities across asset classes and geographic regions, while also strengthening its presence in its core market of New York City.

“These hires speak to the confidence that we have in the future of Besen Partners,” said Samuel Finkler, Managing Director of Besen Private Capital Group. “Our goal is to continue building upon the company’s rich history as a dominant broker in the market.”

The new associates join the firm's growing investment sales platform following their recent college graduations and will focus on sourcing opportunities, advising property owners and investors, underwriting assets, and executing transactions throughout New York City and beyond.

Oliver Anderes specializes in commercial real estate investment sales throughout North and South Carolina and is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

Lucas DePasquale focuses on multifamily investment sales throughout Florida and is a graduate of the University of Miami.

Brandon Cimino specializes in multifamily, mixed-use, and retail investment sales throughout Lower Manhattan and is a graduate of Trinity College.

Michael Desmond specializes in commercial real estate investment sales throughout Long Island and is a graduate of Trinity College.

Jack Kohn specializes in multifamily, mixed-use, and retail investment sales throughout North Brooklyn and is a graduate of Syracuse University.

Since its formation, Besen Private Capital Group has completed 15 investment sales and capital markets transactions across New York City, Florida, Texas, Indiana, Arkansas, South Carolina, New Jersey, Washington State, and Upstate New York. The team also completed multiple retail leasing transactions throughout the Bronx in 2024 on behalf of Magal Gabay.

The firm's expansion comes as investors from the Tri-State area continue deploying capital nationwide. During 2025, approximately $11.41 billion was invested by Tri-State buyers into multifamily properties containing 50 or more units across the United States, including $6.59 billion in the Southeast, $1.87 billion in the Midwest, $1.65 billion in the West, and $1.30 billion in the Southwest.

"New York City is flush with capital for both local and national deals. Free market apartments, mixed-use, and retail in well-located neighborhoods within the city are seeing increased demand. At the same time, many New York investors who used to run value-add business models locally are repositioning their capital for states that are less rent restrictive.”

Today, Besen Private Capital Group includes Samuel R. Finkler (Managing Director), Reese Weaver, Andrew Del Virginia, Magal Gabay, Harris Sonnenklar, Paul J. Nigido, Jared E. Rehberg, and the firm's newest investment sales associates.

The continued growth of Besen Private Capital Group complements Besen Partners' full-service commercial real estate platform, which includes Investment Sales, Capital Markets, the Hotel Advisory Group, Retail Leasing, and its affiliated property management company, New York City Management.

About Besen Partners

Founded in 1988, Besen Partners is a leading New York City commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, having completed over $10 billion in transactions. The firm is consistently recognized as a CoStar Power Broker for transaction performance and innovative leadership.

As capital markets continue to adjust, Besen Partners and the Besen Private Capital Group remain focused on navigating complexity, identifying opportunities, and delivering results across market cycles.

Besen Partners:

13 West 38th Street

New York, NY 10018

Media Contact:

Jared Rehberg

(646) 419-0440

jrehberg@besenpartners.com

Besen Partners Website: www.besenpartners.com

Besen Private Capital Group

https://besenpartners.com/besen-private-capital-group/

Additional Platforms:

Hotel Advisory Group: https://besenpartners.com/hotel-advisory-group/

Capital Markets: https://besenpartners.com/capital-markets/

New York City Management: https://www.nycmgmt.com/

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