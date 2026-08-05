AI Observability Market Projected to Hit $20.52 Billion by 2035 as Enterprise AI Governance and MLOps Adoption Accelerate | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Observability Market size was valued at USD 2.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.52 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 22.47% over the forecast period.

The AI Observability Market is experiencing fast growth due to the rise in the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning models, cloud technology, and MLOps among businesses. Enterprises are embracing the deployment of AI observability tools to measure the performance of models, identify data and model drifts, enhance explainability, meet regulatory requirements, and improve AI system reliability.





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Rising Enterprise AI Adoption and AI Governance Driving Global Market Expansion Globally

The increasing uptake of artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, machine learning, and cloud-native AI application development has been driving the global demand for AI observability solutions. Companies are making significant investments in AI observability software to support continuous AI monitoring, analysis, explanation, governance, and responsible adoption of AI while remaining compliant. Moreover, the rising adoption of MLOps and LLMOps approaches, the increasing use of large language models, and growing enterprise spending on digital transformation initiatives have been creating substantial growth opportunities in the market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

In 2025, the Platform vertical held the major share in the AI Observability Market, accounting for 65.20% of the market, attributed to growing adoption of AI observability platform in enterprises to monitor the models in real time, explainability of AI, governance, and regulatory compliance in the AI ecosystem. The Services vertical is estimated to record the highest growth rate, CAGR of 24.04%, on account of growing need for consulting, implementation, integration, management, and monitoring of AI observability solutions.

By Deployment Mode

The Cloud-Based segment was estimated to have held the largest 72.40% market share in 2025 because of the quick rise in the number of users of cloud-native AI applications, MLOps, generative AI, and AI observability on the cloud. The On-Premises segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 23.19%, driven by the growing demand for improved data privacy and regulatory requirements.

By Application

The Model Monitoring segment held the leading position by accounting for 32.50% market share in 2025 due to the rising adoption of AI and machine learning models that necessitate monitoring of performance, detection of model drifts, explainability, and compliance with regulations. In terms of highest CAGR, the Data Monitoring segment would exhibit a CAGR of 23.92% during the forecast period due to the growing expenditure on data validation and monitoring.

By Enterprise Size

The Large Enterprises sector dominated the market with a market share of 47.50% in 2025 owing to wide-ranging AI implementations, increased spending on AI governance, and greater use of AI observability solutions. The Small Enterprises sector is forecasted to have the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 25.80% driven by greater use of cloud-based AI and AI observability solutions.

By End-user Industry

In 2025, the BFSI segment had a share of 28.40% in the AI Observability Market due to the high usage of AI technology for fraud prevention, risk assessment, customer analytics, and regulatory compliance. The Healthcare segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 23.83% due to the growing adoption of AI in diagnostics and healthcare data analysis.

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Regional Analysis:

North America captured a share of 39.20% of the revenue of the global AI Observability Market in 2025 due to its being the top region in the market because of the high use of artificial intelligence, generative AI, cloud computing, MLOps, and AI governance solutions by businesses. Leading artificial intelligence technology companies, high investment in LLMs, and cloud-based AI applications contribute towards the region’s dominance in the market.

The U.S. AI Observability Market was valued at USD 0.93 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 6.18 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 20.90% during 2026–2035. The growth in the market has been fueled by the rise in the use of artificial intelligence, generative AI, machine learning, cloud computing, MLOps, and AI governance platform technology.

The Europe AI Observability Market is estimated to be USD 0.70 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.78 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.19%. Europe will remain a prominent region due to growing trends of AI, generative AI, cloud computing, MLOps, and stricter AI governance, as well as data protection policies. Germany is one of the major regions in Europe as it accounted for 22.80% of the market share in 2025 due to its robust industrial sector, advanced digital infrastructure, and increasing enterprises' investments in AI observability solutions and responsible AI.

The fastest-growing region is expected to be Asia Pacific owing to growing trends of artificial intelligence, cloud-native AI solutions, MLOps, enterprise AI projects, and expansion of digital economies. China was the leading market in the Asia Pacific region in 2025 with the share of 40.60%. It is explained by the growing investments in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, ML, and enterprise AI projects.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Datadog, Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

New Relic, Inc.

Elastic N.V.

Arize AI, Inc.

Fiddler AI

WhyLabs, Inc.

Langfuse GmbH

TruEra, Inc.

Observe, Inc.

Coralogix Ltd.

Grafana Labs

Splunk Inc. (Cisco Systems, Inc.)

Oracle Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

DataRobot, Inc.

Recent Developments:

2026: Dynatrace expanded its AI Observability platform with enhanced large language model monitoring, AI model performance analytics, and automated root-cause analysis to improve the reliability, governance, and operational performance of generative AI applications.

2026: Datadog introduced advanced AI Observability capabilities, including end-to-end LLM tracing, token usage analytics, and AI application monitoring, helping organizations optimize AI model performance, improve operational visibility, and accelerate troubleshooting.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI Model Monitoring and Performance Analytics Metrics – helps you evaluate AI observability adoption trends, model performance, data drift detection, explainability, and operational reliability across enterprise AI deployments.

– helps you evaluate AI observability adoption trends, model performance, data drift detection, explainability, and operational reliability across enterprise AI deployments. AI Governance and Regulatory Compliance Metrics – helps you understand the impact of responsible AI practices, AI governance frameworks, model transparency, and regulatory compliance on enterprise AI adoption.

– helps you understand the impact of responsible AI practices, AI governance frameworks, model transparency, and regulatory compliance on enterprise AI adoption. MLOps, LLMOps, and C loud AI Operational Efficiency Metrics – helps you identify how cloud-native AI applications, MLOps, LLMOps, automated monitoring, and performance analytics are improving AI lifecycle management and operational efficiency.

– helps you identify how cloud-native AI applications, MLOps, LLMOps, automated monitoring, and performance analytics are improving AI lifecycle management and operational efficiency. AI Observability Platform and Technology Adoption Trends – helps you assess the adoption of model monitoring, data monitoring, cloud-based platforms, on-premises deployments, and AI observability services across industries.

– helps you assess the adoption of model monitoring, data monitoring, cloud-based platforms, on-premises deployments, and AI observability services across industries. Generative AI and Enterprise AI Integration – helps you understand how generative AI, large language models, AI governance, cloud computing, and enterprise AI initiatives are accelerating AI observability implementation and digital transformation.

– helps you understand how generative AI, large language models, AI governance, cloud computing, and enterprise AI initiatives are accelerating AI observability implementation and digital transformation. Regional Market and Competitive Landscape Analysis – helps you evaluate key regional markets, AI observability solution providers, enterprise AI adoption, strategic developments, market penetration, and competitive positioning shaping the global AI observability market.

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