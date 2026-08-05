Acentra Health Acquires FEI Systems to Expand Technology and Clinical Solutions for Medicaid, Long-Term Services and Supports, Home- and Community-Based Services, and Behavioral Health

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, today announced the acquisition of FEI Systems, significantly expanding its healthcare technology platform and establishing one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of Medicaid Enterprise System, care management, long-term services and supports (LTSS), home- and community-based services (HCBS), and behavioral health solutions.

The acquisition unites two organizations with decades of experience helping state and federal agencies modernize healthcare delivery through technology and clinical expertise. The combined organization provides government agencies with an expanded portfolio that spans eligibility, assessments, provider management, claims and encounter processing, care coordination, behavioral health, case management, LTSS, and HCBS, helping clients improve outcomes for the people they serve.

“Government healthcare agencies are under increasing pressure to modernize complex programs while improving the experience for providers, case managers, and the individuals they serve,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health. “FEI Systems brings exceptional technology, talented people, and deep Medicaid expertise that accelerates our ability to meet those needs. Both organizations are committed to improving lives through technology and clinical excellence. We are building a stronger engine for innovation that will enable our clients to solve tomorrow's challenges.”

For 27 years, FEI Systems has helped government agencies modernize Medicaid and human services technology, supporting some of the nation's most complex LTSS, HCBS, and behavioral health programs. Its cloud-based, configurable technology platform complements Acentra Health's portfolio of assessment, eligibility, care management, and utilization management solutions.

The combined portfolio firmly positions Acentra Health as one of the industry's most comprehensive partners for government healthcare transformation, enabling the company to support critical modernization initiatives with secure, scalable, cloud-native technology solutions.

“Our mission has always been to help government agencies deliver more coordinated, person-centered care through innovative technology,” said Craig Steffen, Chief Executive Officer of FEI Systems. “Joining Acentra Health allows us to advance that mission by combining our strengths with an organization that shares our values, our commitment to innovation, and our passion for improving health outcomes. Together, we will deliver even greater capabilities and long-term value for our clients, providers, and the individuals they serve.”

Integration efforts are underway to ensure uninterrupted support for existing clients while speeding innovation across the combined portfolio. Clients will continue working with their existing teams as the organizations execute an integration strategy focused on maintaining delivery excellence, ensuring uninterrupted service, and expanding capabilities.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines deep public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Learn more at acentra.com.

About FEI Systems

FEI Systems is a leading provider of innovative health information technology solutions that assist federal, state, and local health and human services agencies in caring for the unique and complex needs of the communities its clients serve. From case management solutions that support individuals needing long-term services and supports (LTSS) or behavioral health services, to configurable models that help clients successfully manage incident reporting, data analysis, claims and invoices, provider management, and more, FEI Systems enables coordinated person-centered connections across the continuum of care that lead to improved health outcomes. www.feisystems.com

Media Contacts:

Marnie Keogh

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Acentra Health

703-214-3666

Marnie.Keogh@acentra.com

Lindsey Rodarmer

Public Relations Manager

Acentra Health

240-404-9090

Lindsey.Rodarmer@acentra.com