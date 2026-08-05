Fortune Interview with Clifford Kang: How SERES Is Building Global Competitiveness Through ESG

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clifford Kang, Director, Board of Directors & Vice President, SERES Group, sat down for an exclusive interview with Andrew Staples, Editorial Director, Asia, at Fortune, at the SERES Super Factory. Their discussion covered SERES’ ESG strategy, the implementation of its dual-carbon goals, supply chain innovation, and its approach to global compliance and international expansion.

https://youtu.be/HU1_ttTaXQo

This year marks the 40th anniversary of SERES. From its origins as a spring manufacturer in 1986 to becoming a luxury new energy vehicle company serving more than one million users today, SERES has undergone a remarkable transformation. Throughout this journey, ESG has evolved into a strategic pillar that supports the company's global competitiveness and luxury brand development.





“ESG is not about meeting external expectations; it is about defining the competitiveness of a company for the future. For SERES, ESG is embedded in our DNA and serves as a strategic compass guiding our global expansion and sustainable development,” said Clifford Kang, while discussing SERES’ ESG strategy.

SERES was previously awarded an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, the highest rating level, making it the only mainland-listed automaker in China to receive this recognition. Clifford Kang said the achievement reflects four key foundations: “clear goals, strong governance, a comprehensive system, and effective implementation.”

SERES has established clear sustainability targets, including achieving carbon peak by 2030, carbon neutrality in production and operations by 2045, and near-zero emissions across its entire value chain. To support these goals, the company has developed a three-level ESG governance structure comprising the Board of Directors, ESG Committee, and ESG Working Group, while also building a digital carbon management platform to translate its sustainability vision into measurable actions.

Clifford Kang emphasized that ESG ratings are not the ultimate goal. “The true value lies in building deeper trust with global partners and strengthening the long-term competitiveness that enables us to compete on the global stage.”

These targets are supported by tangible actions across SERES’ operations. In its product strategy, SERES continues to advance both range-extender and pure electric technologies in parallel. Through AITO, its luxury intelligent new energy vehicle brand, the company recorded 9.9 billion kilometers of pure electric driving mileage in 2025, representing 70% of total driving mileage and contributing to a reduction of approximately 2.33 million tons of carbon emissions. On the manufacturing side, the SERES Super Factory has generated more than 280 million kWh of electricity through its solar power systems, avoiding approximately 150,000 tons of carbon emissions.

Clifford Kang also highlighted SERES’ industry-first “factory-within-a-factory” model, which integrates key suppliers’ production capabilities directly into the automaker’s manufacturing site, enabling localized, synchronized manufacturing and just-in-time delivery. This innovative approach not only improves supply chain efficiency through “zero inventory, zero logistics,” but also enhances carbon footprint transparency and traceability.

Through close collaboration with 91 core suppliers, SERES is building a more sustainable supply chain ecosystem. The company has already collected real-world carbon footprint data covering more than 9,000 components, laying a solid data foundation for carbon reduction across the value chain.

Addressing the compliance challenges faced by Chinese automakers expanding overseas, Clifford Kang highlighted SERES’ approach of “building on global standards while becoming deeply integrated into local ecosystems.” The company has strengthened its global governance framework by adhering to international data protection requirements such as GDPR and joining the China Council of the Sustainable Markets Initiative. SERES is proactively elevating its compliance standards to align with leading global practices.





As SERES has grown into a luxury new energy vehicle company with more than one million users, the company also recognizes its increased responsibility in addressing climate change and advancing carbon reduction. SERES has released ESG reports for four consecutive years and remains committed to taking measurable actions aligned with global climate frameworks and sustainability goals.

About SERES Group

Founded in 1986, SERES is a technology-driven company with new energy vehicles (NEVs) at the core of its business. Listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, SERES is also recognized among China’s Top 500 Enterprises. The company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, sales and service of new energy vehicles, as well as core electric powertrain technologies.

The name SERES is derived from the ancient Greek word for the “Land of Silk”, symbolizing the East, sophistication and luxury. Inspired by the spirit of the Silk Road, SERES is committed to building a luxury automotive brand that brings Chinese innovation to the global stage.

About AITO

The AITO brand is built on the philosophy of “Intelligence Redefines Luxury.” With outstanding intelligent features and refined luxury quality, it has become the top-selling Chinese luxury car brand in China in 2025. The AITO lineup surpassed one million cumulative deliveries in just 46 months, setting a new delivery speed record for Chinese luxury new energy vehicle brands.

Company Name: Seres Group Co., Ltd.

Contact: Zhao Yan Yu

Email: yanyu.zhao@seres.cn

Website: https://en.seres.cn/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d07999a-ba62-4bae-9a4d-0b9a53f11678

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee81d592-0826-4fba-bed2-78e8e7315b3e