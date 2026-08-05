Ken Harris Joins MBP Global as Partner and SPAC Practice Leader

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBP Global LLP ("MBP Global") and its affiliate Marcum Asia CPAs LLP ("MarcumAsia") today announced that Ken Harris has joined MBP Global as Partner and SPAC Practice Leader. Mr. Harris will lead the firms’ dedicated SPAC and de-SPAC audit and advisory practice, launched in June 2026, and oversee engagement execution across the full SPAC lifecycle — from trust account reporting at the IPO stage through S-4 and proxy filings, de-SPAC closing, and the transition to operating-company audits.





A Proven Leader for a Purpose-Built Practice

Mr. Harris brings nearly 20 years of public accounting experience to the role. He joins MBP Global from CBIZ, where he served as an SEC Capital Markets partner, after previously holding partner roles at Marcum LLP and Friedman LLP. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he spent 14 years serving some of the world’s largest multinational corporations, as well as private equity-owned businesses.

Over his career, Mr. Harris has managed complex audit engagements for public and private companies across the consumer, industrial, manufacturing, technology, entertainment, and healthcare sectors. His transaction experience spans initial public offerings and de-SPAC mergers, business combinations, debt and equity transactions, and internal control over financial reporting — precisely the technical terrain where SPAC engagements are won or lost under compressed transaction timetables.

"The SPAC audit market has been asking for a credible alternative, and credibility starts with who leads the work," said Drew Bernstein, Co-Managing Partner of MarcumAsia and Co-Chair of MBP Global. "Ken has lived the full arc of the SPAC lifecycle — the IPO, the SEC comment cycles, the S-4, the Super 8-K, and the demanding handoff when a SPAC closes on its target. Sponsors, bankers, and counsel will immediately recognize that they are dealing with a practice leader who has done this many times before."

"Today’s SPAC market rewards discipline — experienced sponsors, carefully engineered structures, and auditors who can execute against real deadlines without cutting corners," said Ken Harris, Partner and SPAC Practice Leader at MBP Global. "MarcumAsia and MBP Global have built one of the deepest cross-border SPAC benches in the market, with more than 100 SPAC IPOs, mergers, and related transactions behind them. My mandate is to extend that same rigor and responsiveness across the domestic SPAC market, where demand for a well-resourced alternative has never been clearer."

Building on the June Practice Launch

The appointment builds on the formal launch of the MarcumAsia / MBP Global SPAC and de-SPAC practice in June 2026, announced in conjunction with the 9th Annual SPAC Conference. Collectively, the firms have served as one of the most active independent auditors for cross-border SPAC IPOs, SPAC mergers, and related SEC registrant transactions. Both firms are independently registered with the PCAOB and have a combined SEC audit history spanning more than 50 industries and multiple market cycles.

Under Mr. Harris’s leadership, the practice will collaborate seamlessly on engagements involving international targets or dual-jurisdiction audit requirements — a capability of growing relevance as sponsors increasingly look beyond U.S. borders for acquisition targets — while expanding the firms’ share of domestic SPAC engagements.

Sponsors, investment bankers, and securities counsel interested in speaking with Mr. Harris and the SPAC practice team are encouraged to contact the firm directly.

About MarcumAsia

Marcum Asia CPAs LLP is an independent PCAOB-registered public accounting firm specializing in cross-border audit and advisory services for Asian companies accessing U.S. capital markets. With SEC audit experience across more than 50 industries and a deep bench of bilingual professionals, MarcumAsia is a trusted partner for companies navigating the full spectrum of U.S. listing requirements — from initial registration through ongoing public company compliance. More information is available at www.marcumasia.com.

About MBP Global LLP

MBP Global LLP is an independent PCAOB-registered accounting firm that serves public and pre-IPO companies whose operations and leadership span North America, Europe, Latin America, India, and beyond. Affiliated with MarcumAsia, MBP Global combines a strong North American talent base with the cross-border reach to support clients wherever growth takes them, including SPAC transactions, micro-cap IPOs, and corporate restructurings. More information is available at www.mbpgloballlp.com.

Media Contact

Crocker Coulson

+1 (646) 652-7185

crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.com

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