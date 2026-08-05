The Devon Group Wins 2026 Pinnacle Marketing & Communications Award for Technology PR Campaign

RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global technology public relations leader The Devon Group was recently honored with a 2026 Pinnacle Marketing & Communications Award for Technology PR Campaign. Recognizing unique campaigns that promote tech brands and solutions, The Devon Group scored Diamond for the creation and promotion of the podcast studio at HR Tech 2025, which included bringing in the WRKdefined network as the event’s official partner.

Renowned for its deep domain expertise and years of dedication in the HR technology and work tech sectors, The Devon Group designed a strategic PR program that included the onsite podcast studio, a robust schedule of interviews with industry thought leaders, influencers, analysts, and exhibitors, and post-event promotion that leveraged WRKdefined’s impressive roster of 80+ shows. The year one initiative resulted in a dedicated 27-part content series and attracted hundreds of on-site listeners, plus thousands more who tuned in after HR Tech.

Reflecting on the campaign, Ryan Leary, co-founder and co-host at WRKdefined, commented, “The Devon Group’s idea to bring WRKdefined to HR Tech connected our content with our audience. We recorded in front of a large, live audience, interacted directly with our community, and broadened our brand awareness in real time. It was a mutually beneficial arrangement for everyone involved – the network, our hosts, our listeners, HR Tech, and the event’s attendees.”

From AI-powered innovations to purpose-driven campaigns, the Pinnacle Awards for Marketing & Communications spotlight the creative and strategic work shaping the future of marketing, public relations, communications, and social media. Other Diamond winners for 2026 include Accenture Federal Services - The Forge®, Herman Miller, Segway, and The Hershey Company.

"The Devon Group's work stands out for its discipline," said Kate Lang, executive director for Pinnacle Awards. "Technology storytelling is crowded and noisy, and cutting through requires more than volume — it takes a clear point of view and the strategic patience to build it. Their Diamond recognition in Technology PR Campaign reflects exactly that kind of rigor."

About The Devon Group

The Devon Group is one of the tech industry’s longest-standing independent PR firms in the world, partnering with ascending and established brands. With significant expertise across HR technology, fintech and more, Devon has launched thousands of products and represented companies at every stage—from pre-seed startups to IPOs. Its award-winning, bespoke communications programs help clients drive brand performance, ignite category innovation and accelerate organizational growth. To learn more, visit www.devonpr.com.

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