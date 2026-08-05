WeTouch Secures Singapore Commercial Outdoor Project, Demonstrating Whole-Product Customization and Expanding Southeast Asia Footprint

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: WETH) (“WeTouch” or the “Company”), a provider of touch display solutions, today announced a significant operational milestone in its business model transition toward intelligent hardware integrated solutions. The Company has successfully implemented a customized outdoor display development project for a Singapore customer’s golf course application, marking a successful expansion into high-reliability commercial outdoor display scenarios in Southeast Asia.

The project highlights WeTouch’s strategic upgrade from a touch display module supplier to an end-to-end provider of intelligent hardware solutions—encompassing whole-product development, structural design, industrial protection, system integration, and global delivery.

For this project, WeTouch customized and developed a 21.5-inch FHD outdoor touch display designed to meet rigorous all-weather outdoor performance standards. Featuring a high-brightness display solution along with advanced waterproof and dustproof capabilities, the unit is optimized for continuous outdoor interaction in challenging microclimates.

To date, the Company has completed the initial delivery of 1,000 units under the project and is currently executing a follow-on order for 3,000 additional units. Based on current delivery schedules and internal estimates, the project is expected to contribute approximately RMB 12.0 million (approximately $1.8 million) in annual incremental revenue. Beyond immediate financial contributions, the deployment serves as a crucial reference case for WeTouch’s whole-product commercial display applications across the Asia-Pacific region.

Validating the Transition: From Components to Integrated Solutions

As industry demand shifts from single-component procurement toward customized product development and turnkey hardware solutions, WeTouch has systematically strengthened its system-level design, specialized enclosure manufacturing, quality assurance, and overseas technical support capabilities.

The Singapore deployment represents a concrete proof-of-concept for this strategic shift. Rather than supplying standalone display components, WeTouch managed the complete product lifecycle—from initial engineering customization and environmental hardening to mass production and follow-on operational support. The successful validation of these units in high-humidity, high-exposure outdoor settings underscores the Company's readiness to capture higher value-added market segments.

Establishing a Southeast Asian Regional Hub

To support long-term growth and deepen client relations across Southeast Asia, WeTouch plans to establish a Singapore Regional Operations Center. The facility will serve as a localized service platform providing joint product development, on-site technical support, and full-lifecycle account management for regional enterprise clients.

Leveraging Singapore as a strategic anchor, the Company aims to replicate this integrated solution model across key high-growth Asia-Pacific markets, including Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, and Japan. Looking forward, WeTouch will continue to build upon its human-machine interaction (HMI) expertise to extend its hardware capabilities into smart city terminals, robotic interaction interfaces, and edge-AI hardware applications.

Management Commentary

“The deployment of our 21.5-inch outdoor touch display solution in Singapore is a landmark validation of WeTouch’s business model evolution. While our international market presence is well established, this project demonstrates our ability to move up the value chain—delivering fully integrated, whole-product hardware tailored for demanding commercial environments.

Jack Zongyi Lian, Chief Executive Officer of WeTouch, stated:

“Completing our initial 1,000-unit shipment and executing the 3,000-unit follow-on order highlights our execution discipline and overseas delivery capabilities. Moving forward, we will leverage this Singapore deployment as a premier reference case to expand our footprint in smart terminals, industrial automation, and AI-enabled interaction devices across Southeast Asia and global markets.”

About WeTouch Technology Inc.:

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a leading provider of high-quality touch display solutions, committed to revolutionizing human-machine interaction across various industries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, WeTouch delivers cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance in touch display solutions worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Wetouch's control, which may cause Wetouch's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Wetouch as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Wetouch's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Wetouch does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Email: InvestorRelations@wetouch.com.cn